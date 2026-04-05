Iran's FM Discusses Ongoing War With Indian, Russian Counterparts Over Phone

MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, April 6 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi exchanged views with his Russian and Indian counterparts on the ongoing regional conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

In two separate phone calls, Araghchi, on Sunday, discussed the latest developments in the West Asia region as well as the security and economic consequences of the US and Israeli "aggression" with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, according to statements released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Araghchi elaborated on the "crimes" committed by the United States and Israel against Iran's people over the past 37 days, including their attacks on Iranian industrial and production infrastructure, hospitals, schools, residential areas as well as nuclear centers and facilities, Xinhua news agency reported.

He urged all influential parties at the UN Security Council to adopt responsible approaches that are based on international law.

He highlighted the firm determination of Iranian people and armed forces to powerfully defend Iran's national interests and security, warning about the consequences of the US and Israeli "aggression" for the stability and security in the region and the world.

Lavrov, for his part, stressed the need for stopping the "illegal" attacks against civilian targets, especially the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in southern Iran, calling for grasping every opportunity to prevent the expansion of the conflict's scopes.

The Indian foreign minister highlighted the importance of efforts to restore stability and security to the region, expressing his country's support for the ongoing efforts at the regional and international levels to stop the war.

The phone calls came amid heightened regional tensions following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran starting on February 28, to which Iran and its regional allies responded with attacks on Israeli and US interests across the Middle East.