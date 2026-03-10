Indian Men's Basketball Team Heads Home After 10-Day Stranding In Doha

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) After being stranded in Doha for 10 days, the Indian men's Basketball team is on their way back home, Basketball Federation of India said on Tuesday.

The Indian contingent travelled to Doha for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers, but found themselves stranded in the Qatari Capital, due to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region that have disrupted international airspace and flight operation.

The Qatar Basketball Federation has arranged hotel and other logistical support for the Indian contingent made all the arrangements for the safety and security of players and staf until Embassy of India to ensure the safe return of the team.

The team first travelled to Damman by road, from there the continent departed in two groups due to limited flight availability.

One group travelled on the route Dammam to Jeddah to Mumbai while the second group took a direct flight from Dammam to Lucknow.

The BFI said its president and secretary general remained in constant touch with the FIBA Asia office, the Government of India, and the Embassy of India in Doha.

The federation also expressed gratitude to FIBA Asia, the Qatar Basketball Federation, the Embassy of India in Doha, and the Embassy of India in Saudi Arabia for their support and assistance during the challenging period.

