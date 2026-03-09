Sellio.In Introduces A New Way To Sell Online With Zero Commission And Personal Storefronts.

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > Sellio helps small businesses go online with zero commission selling.

Sellio: Making Online Selling Simple and Commission-Free

In today's fast-growing digital economy, having an online presence is essential for anyone who wants to sell products. Small businesses, resellers, and independent sellers often struggle with traditional e-commerce marketplaces because of high commissions, complicated fee structures, and limited control over their brand. Sellio aims to solve these challenges by providing a simple and seller-friendly platform that allows anyone to start selling online

Sellio is an e-commerce platform designed to help sellers create their own online store quickly and manage their business efficiently. One of the biggest advantages of the platform is its zero commission policy. Unlike many marketplaces that take a percentage from every sale, Sellio allows sellers to keep the full profit from their products. This helps small businesses and individuals grow their income without worrying about losing a portion of their earnings.

Another key feature of Sellio is the personal online storefront provided to every seller. Each seller can create their own digital shop where they can display products, add descriptions, and manage orders. This storefront acts like a personal brand space where sellers can build direct relationships with customers instead of competing with thousands of similar listings on large marketplaces.

The platform also offers a QR code store access feature. Every store receives a unique QR code that sellers can share with customers. By scanning the QR code, customers can instantly visit the seller's online store. This makes it easy for sellers to connect offline and online sales by sharing the code on packaging, posters, business cards, or social

Sellio is built with a focus on simplicity and ease of technology. Sellers do not need advanced technical skills to create a store, upload products, or manage orders. The platform is designed so that even beginners can start selling online confidently.

Overall, Sellio provides a powerful solution for modern sellers by combining zero commission selling, personal storefronts, and easy QR code sharing, making online business more accessible and profitable.

Sellio Website Link:

Media Contact

Innovilla Pvt Ltd M Pandey

Nandini Gupta

HR Dept