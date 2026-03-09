Daktar.Online Launches Nationwide Digital Healthcare Platform To Ensure Easy Access To Medical Care In India

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > The latest telemedicine platform to book doctor appointments across India and build a flawless online connection between doctors and patients

[India] – A major transformation in accessible healthcare has launched with the official arrival of Daktar, an inclusive digital healthcare platform designed and built to connect medical professionals and patients with the help of technology-driven and secure services. The platform works like a bridge between patients and medical experts. It aims to offer nationwide online doctor consultation through appointment booking, video consultations, and nationwide discovery of talented doctors – everything under one digital roof.

As a fast-emerging tele medicine platform in India, Daktar aims to make doctor consultation easy and smart for everyone, irrespective of their geographic location. This service makes healthcare more connected, efficient, and inclusive for both doctors and patients.

Even after 79 years of Independence, access to timely medical care remains a significant challenge in India. Patients in both rural and urban areas often have to withstand long waiting times to get a booking. Apart from this, there are issues such as limited availability of medical specialists, travel issues, and scheduling difficulties.

On the other hand, many qualified healthcare professionals look for smarter and easier ways to reach their patients beyond the conventional doctor clinics and hospital visits.

With the passing of time, the demand for online medical consultation has become popular in India. People nowadays look for remote healthcare services that save time and effort. This highlights the need for reliable digital solutions that make healthcare accessible regardless of location and transportation. Patients want to find doctors online in India, while doctors also seek a better way to reach their patients to deliver advanced healthcare solutions.

Daktar is launched in India as a scalable telemedicine solution for both the professional growth of doctors and the convenience of patients. Developed to support the digital healthcare delivery at scale, this doctor registration platform in India simplifies how the connection between the patients and doctors is formed. The system also helps medical professionals manage their practice online in the smartest way.

By combining nationwide reach, accessibility, and technological efficiency, Daktar positions itself as a rapidly growing HealthTech startup India can trust for relevant and latest information with advanced healthcare solutions.

The platform allows users to book a doctor appointment online and conduct secure video consultations while accessing verified medical professionals across India.

Daktar is a newly launched digital healthcare platform where both doctors and patients have something to gain.

For Doctors:



Free doctor registration with simple onboarding

Scope to grow medical practice online and reach more patients nationwide

Advance tools to expand clinic digitally without geographic limitations

Built-in online consultation setup for superior virtual care delivery Ability to get patients online in India through increased visibility

For Patients:



Simple way to book an appointment with specialists from anywhere

Safe and secure video consultation with a doctor from home or workplace

Nationwide access to a certified online doctors in India network

Convenient and affordable online consultation with specialists An easy way to search for the right specialist for better healthcare solutions

With all these exclusive features, Daktar works as a trusted doctor registration platform in India with a comprehensive digital care environment for patients.

Speaking of this launch, the founder of Daktar has shared;

“Our vision is to make quality healthcare accessible to every individual, regardless of location. We want to empower doctors to expand their practice digitally while giving patients a reliable and simple way to connect with medical professionals. Daktar is not just a platform - it is a step toward building a more connected healthcare ecosystem.”

Daktar invites healthcare professionals across all specialities – including MD, BAMS, BHMS practitioners, specialists, and clinic owners. They can join the platform and build a strong digital presence through free registration.

Patients seeking convenient and reliable medical care from top specialists are requested to explore the platform to book an appointment and connect with healthcare experts within the comfort of their homes.

Daktar is a nationwide digital healthcare platform designed and developed to simplify medical access through cutting-edge technologies. With the help of a pan-India practitioner discovery process, this platform connects patients and healthcare professionals.

Doctors can register their names for free and expand their practice digitally.

Patients can book an appointment and access online doctor consultations instantly.

