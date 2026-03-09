Apply For Occupational Therapy Jobs In Vancouver, BC With Logic Rehab

MENAFN - GetNews) Logic Rehab, a leading provider of community-based rehabilitation services, has announced expanded hiring for Occupational Therapy jobs in Vancouver, BC, as the demand for skilled rehabilitation professionals continues to grow across the region.

With an increasing number of individuals requiring support after injuries, concussions, workplace incidents, and mental health challenges, the role of occupational therapists has become essential in helping people regain independence and return to their daily routines. Logic Rehab is actively recruiting occupational therapists who are passionate about helping clients recover and improve their quality of life.

The organization provides community-based occupational therapy services throughout Vancouver and across British Columbia, allowing therapists to work directly with clients in their homes, workplaces, and community environments. This hands-on approach enables therapists to better understand real-life challenges and create rehabilitation plans that support meaningful recovery.

“Occupational therapists play a vital role in helping individuals rebuild their independence after injury or illness,” said a spokesperson for Logic Rehab.“We are proud to offer rewarding occupational therapy jobs in Vancouver, BC that allow therapists to make a real difference in people's lives while building a strong and flexible career.”

Logic Rehab's occupational therapists conduct detailed clinical and functional assessments to evaluate each client's condition. Based on these assessments, therapists develop personalized treatment plans designed to improve physical function, cognitive abilities, and daily living skills. These treatment plans may include return-to-work strategies, home safety assessments, and rehabilitation programs tailored to individual recovery goals.

The company offers competitive compensation for occupational therapists, with hourly pay ranging from $74 to $95 per hour. Flexible scheduling options allow therapists to choose between full-time and part-time opportunities, making the roles ideal for professionals seeking greater work-life balance.

In addition to competitive pay, Logic Rehab provides a range of benefits designed to support professional development and long-term career growth. These benefits include signing bonuses, referral bonuses, and profit-sharing opportunities available after one year of full-time employment.

New occupational therapists joining the team also receive structured mentorship and professional support to help them succeed in their roles. Weekly mentorship sessions, paid training time, and continuing education opportunities allow therapists to expand their clinical skills and stay current with evidence-based rehabilitation practices.

Logic Rehab also guarantees full-time work hours for the first three months for therapists who commit to full-time roles, providing stability during the onboarding process.

Professionals working in occupational therapy jobs in Vancouver, BC with Logic Rehab take on a variety of responsibilities, including conducting comprehensive client assessments, designing rehabilitation plans, performing home and workplace evaluations, and collaborating with healthcare professionals to support recovery outcomes.







The company welcomes applications from both experienced occupational therapists and recent graduates who are eager to begin their careers in rehabilitation. Candidates must hold a Master's degree in Occupational Therapy and maintain registration with the College of Occupational Therapists of British Columbia.

By expanding occupational therapy jobs in Vancouver, BC, Logic Rehab aims to strengthen rehabilitation services available to individuals across the region. The company's client-centered care model focuses on restoring independence and improving daily functioning for individuals recovering from injury, illness, or cognitive challenges.

As Vancouver continues to grow and healthcare needs evolve, occupational therapists remain a critical part of the rehabilitation landscape. Logic Rehab's expanding team reflects the organization's commitment to providing high-quality therapy services while supporting the professional growth of occupational therapists.

Occupational therapists interested in exploring occupational therapy jobs in Vancouver, BC can learn more about available opportunities by visiting the Logic Rehab careers page at .

About Logic Rehab

Logic Rehab is a British Columbia-based occupational therapy practice that provides rehabilitation services for individuals recovering from injuries, concussions, mental health challenges, and other conditions affecting daily functioning. Through community-based therapy services and personalized rehabilitation programs, Logic Rehab helps clients regain independence and return to work and daily life across Vancouver and throughout British Columbia.