Open Your Heart By Ruth Cherry, Ph.D., Integrates Fiction, Psychological, And Spiritual Dynamics To Promote Healing

MENAFN - GetNews) Dr. Ruth Cherry tells a transformative story of personal growth in Open Your Heart, as Anne, a 45-year-old psychologist who feels a void in her life, arrives home to find an unexpected answer to her prayers in Hannah, a chain-smoking, salt-of-the-earth inner-world figure.







The 2022 novel, Open Your Heart by Ruth Cherry, Ph.D, delves into the psychological topics of fear, anxiety, control, dependence, emotional and spiritual balance, openness to possibility, love, self-love, and other issues. The information is framed in a fictional story of Anne and the various aspects of her inner world figures as they present their strengths and needs.

Hannah helps Anne recognize the habits that hold her back, preventing her from achieving the elusive fulfillment she seeks. Anne's life isn't bad. Her basic needs are met, and she's not inherently unhappy-but she's not happy either.

Much to Anne's frustration, Hannah's big advice is to“Open your heart.” Having expected a neat to-do list, Anne doesn't know how to process the order, struggling even to understand what Hannah means. Still, recognizing that she isn't satisfied with her life as it is, Anne embarks on a journey of self-discovery under Hannah's guidance.

“Open Your Heart will appeal to your heart, and your mind, and your soul. The story entertains, but the underlying message to trust your own inner wisdom will transform your experience from ordinary to magical,” Dr. Cherry said.

Transformative Fiction

Ruth Cherry, Ph.D., uses decades of clinical psychology knowledge and expertise to craft transformative fiction. Her book frames practical examples of research-backed personal discovery and development in a heartwarming tale about spiritual and emotional healing.

After Hannah, her Earth mother, Anne meets other inner-world figures representing her passion and inner child. All urge her to listen to their needs, and when she takes their advice, she discovers a level of peace and creativity she'd never known.

“To trust in and surrender to life is everyone's sacred task. One senses that the inner voices encountered here are not unlike one's own. We already have the wisdom we need. All we need to do is welcome it home and listen,” reads the description for Open Your Heart.







Transformation Through Personal Development

After 40 years as a clinical psychologist, Ruth Cherry, Ph.D., writes books to facilitate and support personal transformation backed by psychological research and experience.

Get a Copy at Multiple Online Retailers

Interested readers can enjoy Anne's journey of personal growth by securing their copy of Open Your Heart at multiple retailers online.

- Amazon: Kindle, Audiobook, and Paperback formats

- Barnes & Noble: eBook, Paperback, and Audiobook formats

About the Author

Ruth Cherry, Ph.D., spent 40 years working as a clinical psychologist, building an extensive knowledge base about the human condition and how emotions-acknowledged or not-can influence a person's thoughts, mood, and behavior. She teaches and practices complete self-acceptance, gratitude, forgiveness, self-love, universal kindness, and surrender. These practices help her manage and overcome the physical and emotional challenges associated with an unexpected multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

“Receiving an unwanted diagnosis has helped me see more of reality than I had known previously. I feel more alive and more anchored in my experience. What a gift the diagnosis of MS has been,” Dr. Cherry said.







Conclusion

Visit the author's website to learn more about her transformative books and psychological work.