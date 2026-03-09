Tours In India Offers World-Class Luxury Houseboat Experiences On The Alleppey Backwaters

MENAFN - GetNews)



National Geographic–Recognised Destination Now More Accessible Than Ever with Deluxe, Premium, and Luxury Houseboat Packages for Every Traveller

ALLEPPEY, KERALA, INDIA - Tours in India, a leading travel and tourism company serving travellers across India and internationally, today announced its comprehensive portfolio of luxury houseboat packages on the serene backwaters of Alleppey (Alappuzha), Kerala. Catering to couples, families, honeymooners, and groups of all sizes, the company is on a mission to make the iconic Alleppey houseboat experience affordable, memorable, and accessible to every type of traveller.

Alleppey: Kerala's Crown Jewel of Backwater Tourism

Nestled along India's southwestern coast, Alleppey - often called the 'Venice of the East' - is celebrated globally for its intricate tapestry of lagoons, rivers, canals, coconut groves, and vast rice paddies. A geographical marvel, portions of Alleppey sit between 1.2 to 3.0 metres below sea level, giving rise to one of India's most unique agricultural and tourism landscapes. The region's most iconic attraction - the traditional Kettuvallam houseboat - traces its origins to centuries-old cargo vessels once used to transport rice, spices, and trade goods along Kerala's waterways. Today, these elegantly converted wooden houseboats serve as floating luxury retreats, offering travellers an immersive, once-in-a-lifetime encounter with the natural splendour of the Kerala backwaters.

Three Tiers of Excellence: Deluxe, Premium & Luxury

Tours in India presents three distinct houseboat categories, each curated to deliver a distinct standard of comfort and elegance:

Deluxe Houseboats: Featuring charming wooden interiors, large windows overlooking the backwaters, and en-suite bedrooms with air conditioning (9 PM to 6 AM), these boats deliver a cosy and affordable experience without compromising on comfort.

Premium Houseboats: Tastefully decorated with wall-to-wall windows, 24/7 air conditioning, a fully equipped kitchen, and a dedicated crew - including a skipper, chef, and assistant - the Premium category redefines comfort on the water.

Luxury Houseboats: For the discerning traveller, Luxury houseboats - set against the majestic Vembanad Lake - feature stunning upper decks, 24/7 central air conditioning, bespoke cuisine, and optional add-ons such as twilight shikara rides, fishing excursions, village treks, and toddy shop gourmet experiences.

Accommodation options range from intimate 1-bedroom boats for couples to expansive 10-bedroom vessels for large groups and corporate retreats, with packages beginning at single-night overnight trips and scaling to customised itineraries.

Beyond Houseboats: A Full Spectrum of Backwater Adventures

In addition to overnight and day-cruise houseboat packages, Tours in India offers a rich selection of water-based experiences across Alleppey's backwaters, including Shikara Boat Rides that wind through narrow village canals, exhilarating Kayaking adventures offering an intimate perspective on the waterways, high-speed Speed Boat Rides for thrill-seekers, and curated Day Cruises aboard traditional houseboats.

Authentic Kerala Cuisine & Guest-Friendly Timings

Guests are welcomed aboard with fresh welcome drinks and treated to authentic Kerala Thali meals for lunch, traditional tea and snacks at sunset, and wholesome dinners featuring rice, chapatti, and chicken curry. Breakfast includes coffee or tea with idli, chutney, and sambar. Overnight trips offer check-in at 12:00 PM and check-out at 9:00 AM, while day-trip guests enjoy a 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM schedule.

Safety, Transparency & Seamless Booking

Tours in India places guest safety and transparency at the heart of its operations. Every houseboat undergoes thorough sanitisation before each voyage, with life jackets and fire extinguishers positioned throughout. A trained, dedicated crew accompanies all journeys, and guests receive basic emergency briefings on boarding. The company's integrated booking system enables effortless reservations with a 50% advance payment to confirm, and the remaining balance payable at check-in. Special occasion requests - including weddings, anniversaries, and family gatherings - are personally coordinated by the Tours in India team.

"Our goal is simple - to ensure that every traveller, regardless of budget, can experience the unparalleled magic of the Alleppey backwaters. From honeymooners seeking romance to families building memories, we have a houseboat for everyone."

- Tours in India Team

About Tours in India

Tours in India is a full-service travel company offering curated domestic and international tour packages, houseboat bookings, and adventure experiences. With offices and operations across Kerala, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Rajasthan, Goa, and Manali, the company serves travellers seeking authentic, safe, and memorable journeys throughout India and beyond.