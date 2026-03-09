MENAFN - GetNews)



"Tech Apps Now Paying UGC Creators More Than Beauty Brands, New Data On ContentCreators Shows"

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC - March 9, 2026 - Technology companies now dominate tracked creator opportunities, claiming nearly half of all paid gigs and outpaying traditional beauty and lifestyle brands by substantial margins, according to new data released today by ContentCreators.

The February 2026 UGC Market Report analyzed 634 creator opportunities and found that app-based content (combining mobile and web applications) accounted for 305 gigs, or 48.1% of tracked opportunities. Technology brands led all industries with 222 opportunities and paid creators $163-$270 per video, while beauty brands offered just 27 opportunities at $103-$154 per video.

The shift represents a fundamental change in what brands are buying from creators. Rather than lifestyle product shots and unboxing videos, companies now need creators who can demonstrate software interfaces, explain app features, and sell digital experiences.

"If you're still only pitching skincare routines, you're missing half the opportunities we're seeing," said Alex Kirillov, Founder of ContentCreators. "Tech companies have completely taken over the UGC space, and they require different skills: screen recording, interface demos, problem-solution storytelling. The creators adapting fastest are seeing the biggest paydays."

Hybrid Deals Command Premium Rates

The report found that payment structure matters as much as industry. While standard per-video gigs averaged $148-$229, hybrid deals (which combine base pay with performance bonuses, usage rights, or retainer elements) averaged $377-$1,284 per project. These hybrid arrangements accounted for 128 opportunities in February.

Performance-based deals showed the highest earning potential at $1,905-$42,586, though these figures reflect total possible earnings rather than guaranteed pay.

TikTok Dominates Platform Requests

TikTok remained the priority platform for brands, with 362 opportunities (45.3%) requesting TikTok content compared to Instagram's 243 requests (30.4%). YouTube trailed significantly with just 57 opportunities, likely reflecting higher production costs and longer content formats.

Opportunities Remain Accessible to Beginners

Despite rising budgets and demand for tech expertise, over half of tracked opportunities (54.4%) remained open to creators without established portfolios. Only 40.4% of gigs required previous work samples, suggesting brands prioritize authentic voices over polished production in many categories.

The United States led geographic demand with 257 opportunities, nearly three times the combined total of the UK (93) and Canada (88).

"The data is clear: creators who can pivot to tech content and negotiate hybrid payment structures are commanding significantly higher rates," the founder added. "This isn't a temporary trend. It's a complete rebalancing of where the opportunities are."

The full February 2026 UGC Market Report, including detailed breakdowns by industry, platform, and pricing model, is available for more information.

About ContentCreators

ContentCreators provides data-driven research and analysis on the creator economy, tracking opportunity volume, pricing standards, and platform trends to help creators and brands make informed decisions.