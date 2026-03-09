Crypto News: Pepeto Presale Updates Fund To $7.857M In Last 24 Hours With Trump War Decision Signals Bitcoin Recovery

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto updated its presale total to $7.857 million after recording the largest 24 hour inflow since launch, and this surge landed the same day whale wallets were revealed to have accumulated 270,000 BTC worth $23 billion during the worst fear since 2018. The crypto news broke on March 9 when Trump told reporters the war could end soon, bitcoin jumped to $68,000 with volume surging 53%, and the bitcoin price prediction from Tom Lee shifted to $250,000 while JPMorgan held $170,000.

Pepeto's presale is accelerating beyond what the team anticipated, because large wallets applying the same logic behind $23 billion in bitcoin accumulation are rotating into a verified exchange with 204% APY and permanent revenue sharing at a price that vanishes at listing. How the whale data, the bitcoin price prediction, and Pepeto's traction connect becomes clear below.

Crypto News: Pepeto Presale Hits Record Inflow as Bitcoin Whales Signal the Bottom Is In

Pepeto's $7.857M in presale funding arrived while the Fear and Greed Index sat at 14, the third worst reading since 2018, and that timing is not a coincidence. As SpotEdCrypto reported, whale wallets holding up to 100K bitcoin accumulated 270K coins during this exact period, the largest net purchase by large holders in over 13 years.

As Santiment covered, bitcoin supply on exchanges dropped to 5.88%, the lowest since December 2017, meaning there is less available to sell than at almost any point in eight years. Trump's statement on March 9 landed on top of this setup, and the bitcoin price prediction moved because the catalyst every analyst waited for now has a timeline.

The wallets that bought Bitcoin at $200 and $3,500 when the RSI hit these levels turned those entries into generational wealth, and Pepeto capturing this level of funds during the same fear conditions tells you the smart money rotation into presale infrastructure is already underway.

Pepeto Exchange Launches With 1,500 Listing Applications and AI Verified Trading

Pepeto is preparing to launch the first exchange where every token is verified through AI screening before a single trade executes, and over 1,500 projects have already submitted listing applications competing for access. The exchange runs zero fee execution across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana with a cross chain bridge connecting networks at zero cost, and a former Binance executive designed the screening architecture that evaluates smart contract risk, wallet concentration, and on chain behavior to reject rug pulls before traders are exposed. DeFi lost $1.3 billion to unverified tokens in 2025, and Pepeto was built to end that permanently.

Over 1,500 projects applied to list on Pepeto's exchange, and every one of those listings creates trading volume once the platform goes live. A portion of that volume flows directly to presale wallets as income, not only from token price going up as it will be the center of every transaction, but also from real trades happening on real markets every single day. The more tokens that list, the more trading pairs exist, and the more income presale holders earn permanently.

The team behind Pepeto has made one thing clear from the start: every update, every milestone, and every decision is built around the people who believed early, because presale holders are not buying a token, they are joining a project that treats them as founding partners in an exchange that will carry their conviction forward long after the presale closes.

Conclusion

Trump signaled the war could end soon, bitcoin responded immediately, and whale wallets accumulated $23 billion because they know what comes next. The bitcoin price prediction targets $250,000, and Pepeto launches into that recovery with a Binance listing on debut.

In 2015, the people who bought bitcoin at $200 were laughed at by everyone they knew, and today those same people are the ones everyone wishes they had listened to. The whale wallets entering Pepeto right now are making that same decision, and years from now the crypto world will talk about Pepeto's early holders the way it talks about early bitcoin believers today.

This project is going viral in every corner of the internet, the team delivers updates daily with full transparency, and presale holders earn rewards that no one who comes after will ever access. This is not just a presale anymore, this is a movement. Visit the Pepeto official website to take part of this story before the remaining presale allocation sells out.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

Is it too late to buy bitcoin before the next bull run?

No it is not too late to buy bitcoin, as bitcoin price prediction targets $250,000 once Trump's war resolution confirms.

What happens to crypto if Trump ends the war with Iran?

A ceasefire sends bitcoin past $75,000 toward $100,000 as liquidity expands and capital returns to risk assets, repricing every crypto project with real demand.

What crypto are whales buying in March 2026?

Whales accumulated 270,000 BTC in 30 days while capital flows into verified presales like Pepeto offering 204% APY and permanent revenue sharing.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT Contact: Dani Bonocci Email:... Website: Phone: +971586738991