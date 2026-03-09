PNW Demolition Addresses Rising Demand For Residential Structure Demolition & Removal Under 2026 Snohomish County ADU Ordinance

MENAFN - GetNews)



"PNW Demolition demolishing & removing a garage and shed for ADU Preparation."PNW Demolition has increased its local capacity to support Snohomish County's new ADU regulations. The company manages the removal of old garages and sheds to clear footprints for new income-generating residential units.

As Snohomish County homeowners move to take advantage of the new 2026 Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) ordinances, PNW Demolition has increased its local team and equipment capacity to handle the surge in residential structure removals. Under the updated county code (Ordinance 25-014), many residents are now permitted to build up to two detached ADUs on a single lot, which often requires the demolition of old garages, sheds, and outbuildings to clear the necessary footprint.

Steve Wheeler, owner of PNW Demolition, has spent over eight years managing these projects in Marysville, Arlington, and Lake Stevens. "The new ADU rules have changed how people look at their backyards," says Wheeler. "We are seeing a high demand for removing structures that were previously used for storage so that homeowners can start new construction projects that add value to their property."

Clearing the Footprint for New ADU Construction

A residential demolition project for a new ADU involves more than just a tear-down. It requires a technical site analysis to make sure the land is ready for a new foundation. This begins with utility disconnection and capping, which involves shutting off and securing gas, water, and electrical lines to prevent underground hazards during the work.

Once the utilities are secured, the PNW Demolition team manages the structural collapse of the old building. For structures in tight residential areas like North Marysville, the building is weakened in a controlled sequence to make sure it falls inward, protecting neighboring property lines and power cables.

Material Sorting and Local Waste Compliance

A major part of the job is the sorting of materials once the structure is down. A standard two-car garage can produce several tons of debris, including lumber, roofing, metal siding, and concrete. PNW Demolition sorts these materials on-site to separate scrap metal and clean wood from landfill-bound waste.

Following local Snohomish County waste guidelines, the metal is hauled to recycling facilities, while the remaining debris is transported to authorized transfer stations in the Marysville and Everett area. This sorting process helps homeowners manage the total volume of waste removed from their property during the site preparation phase.

Site Grading and Final Property Prep

After the debris is hauled away, the final step is site grading. In rural parts of the county like Arlington and Stanwood, homeowners often need to remove older barns or outbuildings to make room for detached units. PNW Demolition uses heavier equipment for these larger projects to make sure the ground is leveled and compacted. This prevents water from pooling in the footprint of the old building, which could cause drainage issues for the new ADU foundation.

Serving Snohomish County Since 2016

Based in Marysville, PNW Demolition is licensed, bonded, and insured. The company handles everything from initial permit coordination to the final site sweep, specializing in the risks associated with structural removal that general contractors might avoid.

"When we take down a building, our priority is leaving the site ready for the next crew to pour the foundation," says Wheeler. "We make sure the permit paperwork is correct and the debris is gone so the property is safe for the new build."

By focusing on the specific safety and logistical needs of homeowners during this new housing surge, PNW Demolition provides a practical solution for residential structure removal across the Snohomish and North King County corridors.

For more information on residential demolition or to request a free estimate, visit PNW Demolition or call (425) 422-9042