Cytek® Biosciences Celebrates One Year Of Operations At Singapore Facility, Accelerating Growth And Regional Impact

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Anniversary Milestone Highlights Expanded Manufacturing Capacity, Stronger Asia-Pacific Presence, and Measurable Contributions to Global Supply Chain Resilience

FREMONT, Calif., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One year after opening its 8,500-square-foot Singapore facility, spectral flow cytometry leader Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTKB) is marking a major milestone in its Asia-Pacific (APAC) expansion. Serving as a strategic hub supporting customers across APAC and worldwide, the Singapore facility has contributed to Cytek's growth over the past 12 months, significantly enhancing Cytek's manufacturing capacity, regional service and training capabilities, and reinforcing global supply chain resilience while helping mitigate geopolitical and trade-related risks.

As life sciences research continues to expand worldwide, Cytek's Singapore operations stand as a critical global component of its regional manufacturing strategy, advancing scientific discovery and supporting sustained business growth in one of the fastest-growing regions for biomedical research.

“Establishing operations in Singapore has been a transformative step for Cytek,” said Wenbin Jiang, Ph.D., CEO of Cytek Biosciences.“In just one year, the facility has strengthened our manufacturing footprint, improved supply chain agility, and deepened our engagement with customers across APAC. This milestone reflects our commitment to investing in infrastructure that empowers scientists to move discovery forward.”

Driven by the growing global use of cellular analysis in immunology, immuno-oncology, infectious diseases, cancer diagnosis and cancer drug development, Cytek's Singapore expansion was designed to address rising demand for cell analysis solutions. Over the past year, the facility has enhanced production scalability and reduced delivery times in key markets. The site also features a dedicated service and training center that provides hands-on, regional access to Cytek instruments and advanced technical expertise in addition to its manufacturing operation.

“Cytek Biosciences' new facility has been a welcome addition to Singapore's MedTech ecosystem,” said Marcus Dass, Senior Vice President and Head, Global Enterprises, Singapore Economic Development Board.“The investment strengthens our advanced manufacturing capabilities as well as contributes to life sciences research through the company's cell analysis technologies. We are also heartened to hear that Cytek Biosciences is working with our Institutes of Higher Learning and Research Institutes to drive innovation and talent development.”

For more information, please visit .

About Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Cytek Biosciences (Nasdaq: CTKB) is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum ProfilingTM (FSP®) technology. Cytek's novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with precision and sensitivity. Cytek's platform includes: its core FSP instruments, the Cytek AuroraTM, Northern LightsTM, Cytek AuroraTM CS and Cytek AuroraTM Evo systems; the Muse® Micro system; the Cytek OrionTM reagent cocktail preparation system; the Enhanced Small ParticleTM (ESPTM) detection technology; the flow cytometers and imaging products under the Amnis® and Guava® brands; and reagents, software and services to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at .

Cytek's products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures (other than Cytek's Northern Lights-CLC system and certain reagents, which are available for clinical use only in China and the European Union).

Cytek, Full Spectrum Profiling, FSP, Cytek Aurora, Northern Lights, Enhanced Small Particle, ESP, Cytek Orion, Muse, Amnis and Guava are trademarks of Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases, public conference calls and webcasts, Cytek uses its website ( ), LinkedIn page and X account as channels of distribution of information about its company, products, planned financial and other announcements, attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information and Cytek may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Cytek's website, LinkedIn page, and X account in addition to following its SEC filings, news releases, public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the“safe harbor” created by those sections. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“target,”“will,” or“would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Cytek's manufacturing strategy and capacity, service and training capabilities, supply chain resilience and investments in infrastructure. These statements are based on management's current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management. These statements also deal with future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include global geopolitical, economic and market conditions; Cytek's ability to manage the impacts of recent and future export controls and licensing requirements, tariffs and NIH funding policies on its business; Cytek's ability to evaluate its prospects for future viability and predict future performance; Cytek's ability to accurately forecast customer demand and adoption of its products; Cytek's ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of collaborations; Cytek's dependence on certain sole and single source suppliers; competition; market acceptance of Cytek's current and potential products; Cytek's ability to manage the growth and complexity of its organization, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and hire and retain key employees; Cytek's ability to manufacture its products in high-quality commercial quantities successfully and consistently to meet demand; Cytek's ability to increase penetration in its existing markets and expand into adjacent markets; Cytek's ability to secure additional distributors or maintain good relationships with its existing distributors; Cytek's ability to successfully develop and introduce new products; Cytek's ability to maintain, protect and enhance its intellectual property; Cytek's ability to continue to stay in compliance with its material contractual obligations, applicable laws and regulations; and foreign currency exchange impacts. You should refer to the section entitled“Risk Factors” set forth in Cytek's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 26, 2026 with the SEC, and other filings Cytek makes with the SEC from time to time for a discussion of important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by Cytek's forward-looking statements. Although Cytek believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot provide any assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct nor can it guarantee that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Cytek as of the date hereof, and Cytek disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Cytek's as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

...

Investor Contact:

Paul Goodson

Head of Investor Relations

Cytek Biosciences

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at