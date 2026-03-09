Proper Expands To Nearly 20,000 Units Across 15 States As Alex Samoylovich Advances Operator-Led Growth Model

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, IL, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHICAGO, IL - March 09, 2026 - -

Proper, a national acquisitions and property management platform, announced the acquisitions of Novo Properties and Alexander Properties Group, bringing the organization to six operating companies and expanding its footprint to nearly 20,000 units across 15 states. The company said the latest additions strengthen its strategy of combining national infrastructure with local operating leadership, a model Executive Chairman and Founder Alex Samoylovich describes as "Flexible Autonomy".

With the additions of Novo Properties and Alexander Properties Group, Proper now includes Novo Properties, Alexander Properties Group, FLATS, Guardian, CommonPlace, and Drexel. The company said the expanded platform is designed to help regional operators gain access to broader resources while preserving the local relationships, operating knowledge, and accountability that drive property-level performance.

"The property management industry is fragmented and facing increasing operational headwinds," said Alex Samoylovich. "We are building the solution we wished existed when we were independent operators. By bringing together six strong operating companies, we are not simply adding units. We are building a collaborative network with shared operational resources, broader geographic reach, and stronger purchasing power."

Proper said its "Flexible Autonomy" model is intended to avoid the disruption that can follow forced, immediate integration after an acquisition. Rather than standardizing every process on day one, the platform centralizes selected functions such as back-office support, analytics, procurement, and enterprise infrastructure while allowing local teams to maintain stewardship in their markets. The company said that approach is intended to support continuity for residents, employees, and ownership groups during periods of transition.

The latest expansion comes at a time when property management companies are operating in a more complex environment shaped by labor constraints, compliance requirements, rising resident expectations, and growing technology demands. Proper said scale only becomes meaningful when it improves execution at the site level, supports onsite teams, and enhances the resident experience. In that context, the company is positioning its platform as an operating model built around measured integration rather than rapid consolidation for its own sake.

Samoylovich said the company's long-term view is that successful platforms in property management will be defined less by size alone and more by the strength of their operating systems. He said shared services, data discipline, and aligned incentives are becoming increasingly important as independent operators look for ways to stay competitive without losing the local identity that made their businesses successful in the first place.

"This is how Proper defines Flexible Autonomy," Samoylovich said. "It is a consolidation model designed to create durable enterprise value without sacrificing the relationships, talent, and local accountability that produced performance in the first place."

Proper also said the model is intended to serve owners exploring liquidity, succession planning, or strategic alternatives while still seeking continuity for their employees and clients. In many cases, founder-led operators want access to institutional resources and additional scale, but they also want to protect the culture, service standards, and market knowledge they have built over time. Proper said its structure is meant to address both objectives by pairing a larger enterprise platform with local operating continuity.

According to the company, the platform's broader reach across 15 states also creates opportunities to improve consistency in systems, reporting, and support functions without displacing local decision-making where market context matters most. That balance, Proper said, is central to its acquisition strategy and to the operating philosophy Alex Samoylovich has emphasized as the company grows.

Proper is a national acquisitions and property management platform headquartered in Chicago and backed by TriSpan, bringing together best-in-class local management companies under a collective model that combines national infrastructure with local stewardship.

Alex Samoylovich is a real estate developer and entrepreneur focused on multifamily investment, development, and operating execution. He is a Co-founder of CEDARst Companies and has supported projects that require high discipline across underwriting, stakeholder alignment, and delivery controls.

