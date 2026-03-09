'Being A Sanju Samson Fan Was Never Easy': An Emotional Tribute After T20 WC 2026 Heroics

It is difficult to be Sanju Samson, where the odds often seem stacked against you. But it may be even more difficult to be a Sanju Samson fan, cheering for him year after year, defending his talent, and waiting for that one moment when everything finally clicks and the roar can no longer be held back.

For nearly a decade, the story of Sanju Samson has existed somewhere between promise and pause. Few cricketers in Indian cricket have inspired such stubborn loyalty among fans and such endless debate among commentators. The talent has always been obvious. The elegance undeniable. Yet the question lingered for years. When will it all come together?

For some of us, that journey has been personal.

Following Samson Up Close Over the Years

I count myself among those who have followed Samson's career closely. Over the years I have written about him, spent time with him in international settings, spoken to him on a few occasions, and watched his innings unfold with the kind of nervous anticipation only true sports fans understand.

Like many fans, I confess to a strange superstition. There have been days when I avoided watching him bat live, worried that I might somehow jinx the innings. Only sports fans understand that peculiar loyalty.

Among Malayalee cricket followers especially, Samson carries a different emotional weight. When he walks to the crease, living rooms from Calicut to Dubai to New Jersey fall quiet. Hearts pound. For many fans of Kerala origin, Samson represents more than a cricketer. He represents the idea that a boy from Kerala can command the biggest stage in Indian cricket.

But for a long time, that yearning refused to cooperate.

Talent Was Never the Question

Samson debuted for the India national cricket team in 2015 with enormous promise. His batting looked effortless. The cover drives were smooth and the lofted shots over extra cover carried a rare grace. Yet international cricket can be unforgiving.

Opportunities came in fragments. A recall here, a series there. A promising innings followed by a quiet one. In a team overflowing with batting talent, even a brief dip could push a player aside. Over time Samson's career became a cycle of selection, omission and return.

Still, the supporters never gave up.

The Loyalty of Fans Who Never Gave Up

In T20 internationals, Samson has scored 1,399 runs in 62 matches at a blistering strike rate of 156.8, including three centuries. His career has been defined by explosive power, something his admirers have always recognized.

Season after season in the Indian Premier League, particularly with the Rajasthan Royals, Samson continued to grow.

Then came the moment his staunch supporters had waited for.

At the ICC Men's T20 World Cup this year, Samson delivered the tournament that finally changed the narrative. Across the competition he piled up runs with authority and was named Player of the Tournament, including a superb innings in the final that helped seal India's title.

It felt like vindication.

The World Cup That Changed Everything

For years, being a Sanju Samson fan meant explaining him to others, insisting that the talent was real and that patience would eventually pay off. This World Cup changed something.

For the first time in a long while, his supporters can say his name with confidence. Not as a defense. But as a statement.

Sanju Samson today stands at a different point in his career. The prodigy has become a seasoned cricketer. The flashes of brilliance now arrive with greater authority.

And for those of us who have watched every innings with bated breath, sometimes even refusing to watch in fear of jinxing him, this World Cup finally felt like the moment when belief was rewarded.

Because if it has always been difficult to be Sanju Samson, it has also never been easy to be a Sanju Samson fan.

But after this World Cup, the wait finally feels worth it.