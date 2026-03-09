Indian Minister Assures Parliament Safety Of Citizens Amid Middle East Conflict

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war for the latest regional developments.]

The well-being and security of the 10-million-plus strong Indian community living and working in the Gulf region is of great concern for the Indian government, the country's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, told parliament on Monday.

Recommended For You

India's diplomatic missions in the region have helped Indians with relocation and evacuation, including helping some travel from Iran to neighbouring countries, including Armenia to return home, the minister said in parliament.

“There are almost one crore (10 million) Indian citizens who live and work in the Gulf nations; and in Iran too, there are a few thousand Indians, who are there for study and employment,” said Jaishankar.“Every effort is being made to bring back Indians stuck in West Asia.” Nearly 67,000 Indians have returned from the region so far as the government facilitated additional commercial flights and other travel arrangements amid partial airspace openings, he added.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

The Ministry of External Affairs has also set up a dedicated control room to monitor the situation and respond to requests from Indians in the region. The Directorate General of Shipping has also set up a quick response team to help Indian seafarers, Jaishankar told parliament.

The minister underscored India wanted peace, return to dialogue and diplomacy. "The country advocates de-escalation, restraint, and ensuring the safety of civilians."

“It is also imperative that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states in the region be respected,” he added.

Moreover, the interest of the Indian consumer was the government's overriding priority, he said, while warning the crisis could trigger "serious supply chain disruption."

Jaishankar pointed out the Gulf region is India's major trading partner, accounting for $200 billion of annual trade.“West Asia must remain stable and peaceful,” he added, noting Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been in touch with the leaders of the UAE and other Gulf nations, and all assured him about the safety of the Indian community.

“While attempts have been made, contacts with Iran at the leadership level are obviously difficult at this time,” he added.“I have, however, spoken to Foreign Minister Araghchi on February 20, 2026 and March 5, 2026. We will continue high-level conversations in the coming days.”

Meanwhile, the opposition lashed out at the government for not allowing a full discussion on the issue in parliament. Jairam Ramesh, the Congress leader, said on X that the minister made a suo motu statement in the upper house“on which no questions can be asked, or clarifications sought. The entire Opposition wanted an immediate discussion on the West Asian situation. This was denied and hence the Opposition walkout after protests,” said Ramesh.



Over 52,000 Indians return home amid US-Israel-Iran war; more flights planned

'Tensed but overall stable', say Indians who safely returned from the Middle East US-Israel-Iran conflict: India urged to repatriate 1,200 Kashmiri students stuck in Tehran

ALSO READ