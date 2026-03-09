Escalating Iran Tensions Threaten GCC Banking Stability Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Rising geopolitical tensions linked to the Iran conflict could place Gulf banking systems under growing strain, with the potential to weaken asset quality and squeeze profitability if hostilities deepen, according to a fresh assessment by ratings analysts.

Financial institutions across the Gulf Cooperation Council may face a deteriorating operating environment should the conflict expand or persist for a prolonged period, a development that could test banks' resilience despite their generally strong capital buffers and liquidity positions.

The analysis indicates that banks in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman remain fundamentally stable under a baseline scenario. Capitalisation across the region has strengthened over several years, supported by regulatory reforms, strong oil revenues and government spending programmes tied to economic diversification strategies. Even so, analysts warn that escalating regional instability could introduce risks that begin to filter through to the financial sector.

Banks across the Gulf have benefited from favourable economic conditions during the past two years, driven largely by elevated energy prices and expansionary fiscal policies. These factors boosted credit growth and improved profitability across many institutions. Yet heightened geopolitical risk could alter that outlook by dampening investor confidence, raising funding costs and weakening the creditworthiness of borrowers exposed to disrupted trade or energy markets.

A prolonged conflict involving Iran could disrupt shipping lanes across the Gulf and nearby waterways that serve as critical routes for global energy exports. Financial analysts note that such disruptions would not only affect oil markets but also ripple through trade flows, logistics operations and investment activity across the Gulf region.

Corporate borrowers in sectors tied to trade, shipping, aviation and tourism may be particularly vulnerable. Any sustained decline in economic activity could lead to higher non-performing loans, placing pressure on banks' asset quality. Financial institutions with large corporate lending portfolios linked to energy infrastructure, construction or cross-border commerce could see greater exposure to these risks.

Moody's assessment highlights that the operating environment for banks in the region remains closely tied to broader macroeconomic conditions. Gulf economies depend heavily on oil revenue and international trade, both of which could be affected by a prolonged regional conflict. If tensions trigger volatility in energy prices or disrupt export flows, governments might need to adjust spending plans, potentially slowing credit growth in domestic markets.

Nevertheless, most Gulf banks have entered this period of geopolitical uncertainty from a position of relative strength. Capital adequacy ratios across many institutions remain well above regulatory minimums, while profitability has been supported by higher interest rates and robust lending activity. Analysts suggest these buffers provide a cushion that could absorb moderate shocks in the short term.

Liquidity across the banking sector also remains ample. Deposits from governments and public sector entities continue to represent a stable funding base for many lenders. In addition, sovereign wealth funds and state-linked institutions play a central role in the financial ecosystem, often acting as anchors for financial stability during periods of market volatility.

Despite these strengths, analysts caution that a drawn-out conflict scenario could gradually erode some of these advantages. Banks may face pressure if corporate borrowers encounter financial stress or if cross-border capital flows become more volatile. In such circumstances, asset quality could deteriorate, forcing banks to increase provisions against potential loan losses.

Credit rating implications form another area of concern. Although current expectations assume limited solvency pressure, analysts warn that worsening conditions could eventually influence how rating agencies assess the financial strength of Gulf lenders. Any downgrades would raise borrowing costs for banks and could ripple through financial markets.

Economic diversification programmes pursued by Gulf governments may also face indirect effects. Large-scale infrastructure projects, industrial expansion initiatives and technology investments rely heavily on bank financing and capital market funding. A deterioration in financial conditions could slow project timelines or raise the cost of capital for developers.

Policy responses by Gulf authorities may play a crucial role in shaping the sector's resilience. Governments across the region have previously demonstrated a willingness to support banking systems during periods of economic stress. Regulatory measures such as liquidity injections, loan restructuring frameworks or targeted fiscal support could help mitigate financial strain if regional tensions escalate.

Regional cooperation among Gulf states could also influence the financial outlook. Coordinated economic policies, stable fiscal spending and continued investment in strategic sectors could help cushion banks from external shocks linked to geopolitical instability.

