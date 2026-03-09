Pakistani National's Involvement In Foiled US Plot Underscores Porous Nature Of Transnational Networks
According to a report in Khalsa Vox, the plot, which unfolded in 2024 during Trump's presidential campaign, was allegedly orchestrated by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in response to the 2020 US drone strike that killed its top commander Qassem Soleimani.
“Merchant, a 47-year-old businessman with longstanding ties to both Pakistan and Iran (including family in Tehran), admitted during his trial that IRGC handlers recruited him, threatened his loved ones, and dispatched him to the United States. He attempted to recruit hitmen - unbeknownst to him, undercover FBI agents - handing over $5,000 in cash as a down payment,” the report detailed.
“He was arrested in July 2024, just before departing for Pakistan, and the plot never advanced to naming a final target or executing an attack. Prosecutors presented evidence of his communications, handwritten notes with codewords for the operation, and even online posts depicting Trump's death as part of the broader scheme,” it added.
According to the report, the case highlights several troubling realities. First, it reflects the IRGC's continued determination to avenge Soleimani's killing, even years later, while viewing prominent American leaders as legitimate targets.
“The timing - amid escalating US-Iran tensions, including recent military strikes - highlights how assassination plots can serve as asymmetric tools when conventional confrontation risks escalation,” it noted.
Second, the involvement of a Pakistani national underscores the porous nature of transnational networks spanning South Asia and the Middle East, where“personal grievances, coercion, and ideological alignment” can intersect with state- sponsored terrorism.
“For US policymakers, this episode demands a clear-eyed response. The foiling of the plot demonstrates the effectiveness of intelligence and law enforcement vigilance, but it also exposes ongoing vulnerabilities. Enhanced scrutiny of IRGC-linked operatives, stronger countermeasures against proxy recruitment, and diplomatic pressure on states that tolerate such networks are essential,” the report stated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment