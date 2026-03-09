Pakistani National's Involvement In Foiled US Plot Underscores Porous Nature Of Transnational Networks

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, March 9 (IANS) The recent conviction of Asif Merchant, a Pakistani national, in a US federal court for murder-for-hire and attempting an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries, reveals a troubling dimension of the "long shadow war" between Iran and the United States. The charges were linked to a foiled plot to assassinate US President Donald Trump as well as other prominent American leaders, including former President Joe Biden and Nikki Haley, a report said on Monday.

According to a report in Khalsa Vox, the plot, which unfolded in 2024 during Trump's presidential campaign, was allegedly orchestrated by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in response to the 2020 US drone strike that killed its top commander Qassem Soleimani.

“Merchant, a 47-year-old businessman with longstanding ties to both Pakistan and Iran (including family in Tehran), admitted during his trial that IRGC handlers recruited him, threatened his loved ones, and dispatched him to the United States. He attempted to recruit hitmen - unbeknownst to him, undercover FBI agents - handing over $5,000 in cash as a down payment,” the report detailed.

“He was arrested in July 2024, just before departing for Pakistan, and the plot never advanced to naming a final target or executing an attack. Prosecutors presented evidence of his communications, handwritten notes with codewords for the operation, and even online posts depicting Trump's death as part of the broader scheme,” it added.

According to the report, the case highlights several troubling realities. First, it reflects the IRGC's continued determination to avenge Soleimani's killing, even years later, while viewing prominent American leaders as legitimate targets.

“The timing - amid escalating US-Iran tensions, including recent military strikes - highlights how assassination plots can serve as asymmetric tools when conventional confrontation risks escalation,” it noted.

Second, the involvement of a Pakistani national underscores the porous nature of transnational networks spanning South Asia and the Middle East, where“personal grievances, coercion, and ideological alignment” can intersect with state- sponsored terrorism.

“For US policymakers, this episode demands a clear-eyed response. The foiling of the plot demonstrates the effectiveness of intelligence and law enforcement vigilance, but it also exposes ongoing vulnerabilities. Enhanced scrutiny of IRGC-linked operatives, stronger countermeasures against proxy recruitment, and diplomatic pressure on states that tolerate such networks are essential,” the report stated.