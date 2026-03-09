China Condemns Any Action Against Iran's New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

China has expressed opposition to any action targeting Iran's newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

As reported by AzerNEWS, according to the Times of Israel, citing a statement by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gao Qian, Beijing stressed that it is against interference in the internal affairs of other countries under any pretext.

“China opposes any external interference under any excuse. The sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of Iran must be respected,” Gao said.

He also noted that the appointment of the new Supreme Leader is a decision made by Iran in accordance with its constitution.

Mojtaba Khamenei was appointed as Iran's new Supreme Leader today, succeeding his father, Ali Khamenei, who was killed at his residence on February 28 during a joint operation by the United States and Israel.