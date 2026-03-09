Karnataka Assembly Discusses Rising Demand For Mysuru Silk Sarees

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, March 9 (IANS) Demand for traditional Mysuru silk sarees manufactured by the government-owned Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation Limited (KSIC) dominated discussions in the Assembly, with legislators across parties urging the state government to increase production and strengthen the historic institution.

BJP MLA T. S. Srivatsa, raising the issue, said there is a huge demand for Mysuru silk sarees produced by KSIC, a state-owned public sector undertaking. He pointed out that customers often queue up as early as 5 a.m. at factory outlets to obtain tokens to purchase the sarees.

“There will be queues to get tokens to purchase Mysuru silk sarees at 5 a.m. at the factory outlet. Even we get calls from people asking whether we can arrange these sarees for them for money,” Srivatsa said.

He questioned why the government was not increasing production when the demand for Mysuru silk sarees exists across the country.

“When there is such huge demand, why is the government not thinking of increasing production and expanding the business? There is demand for these sarees throughout the country,” he asked.

Responding to the issue, Minister for Sericulture and Animal Husbandry K. Venkatesh said that around 300 to 350 silk sarees are produced daily. He attributed the high demand to the superior quality maintained by KSIC.

“There is high demand because of the top quality. Women examine the sarees carefully and take them only if there is not even a minute defect,” he said.

The minister said the government is working to increase production but cannot compromise on the quality of raw materials used in the manufacturing process.

“We are trying to produce more sarees. We need to procure quality raw materials and we cannot compromise on that. There is also strong competition, as traders from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra come to purchase cocoons,” he said.

He added that during sales offering discounts on slightly damaged sarees, customers begin queuing up outside outlets as early as 3 a.m.

Venkatesh also announced that online sales of Mysuru silk sarees would be temporarily stopped to meet demand at physical outlets.

“We will stop online sales as there is high demand for silk sarees. First we will cater to the demand at our outlets. Once production increases, we will resume online sales,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka, however, criticised the government over the treatment of workers at the production facility.

He said he had visited the unit and alleged that workers are paid only Rs 3,000 per month for the first 11 months of work.

“Imagine how they live. After appointment, the salary increases only to around Rs 15,000. The organisation has made a profit of Rs 96 crore this year, yet there are plans to shut down the facility,” Ashoka alleged.

He also opposed a proposal to acquire land in T. Narasipur, which he said had been gifted by the Mysuru kings.

“You boast of development and want to build a stadium on this land. The organisation is making profits, and people queue up for more than three hours to buy Mysuru silk sarees. At this stage, should the government strengthen the institution or shut it down?” he asked, urging the government to drop the plan.

Responding to the concerns, Minister Venkatesh said the issue related to land in the Chief Minister's constituency and suggested that misinformation had been spread.

“The demand for Mysuru silk sarees is real. Whatever is produced gets sold within a day. We will drop the plan to acquire the land,” he said.

Ashoka later thanked the minister for announcing that the land would not be acquired.

Minister for Urban Development Byrathi Suresh also spoke in support of KSIC, emphasising the global reputation of Mysuru silk sarees.

“KSIC has a reputation. My relatives in the United States call me saying they are unable to buy Mysuru silk sarees even after trying for two months. This institution should not be closed. It has a rich history and should be strengthened with more funds,” he said.