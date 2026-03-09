Balchem Launches Metalosate® T.E.A.M.TM Plant Tissue Analysis Digital Platform To Deliver Research-Driven Nutrient Recommendations For Specialty Crops

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The platform translates complex data into clear, actionable recommendations for specialty crop advisors

MONTVALE, N.J., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balchem Plant Nutrition, a global leader in chelated mineral plant nutrition and the maker of Metalosate® micronutrients, today announced the launch of its Metalosate® T.E.A.M.TM plant tissue analysis digital platform. The platform helps advisors optimize nutrient balance to enhance yield potential and crop quality, while reducing unnecessary input cost in specialty crops. Built as a free service for pest control advisors and agronomists, T.E.A.M. translates plant tissue analysis results into targeted nutrition recommendations that growers can act on with confidence.

T.E.A.M., which stands for Technical Evaluation of Albion Minerals, is a proprietary program developed from decades of Balchem research. Using plant tissue analysis, T.E.A.M. evaluates actual nutrient concentrations against crop-specific optimal ranges and then analyzes the relationships between minerals to determine which imbalances are limiting performance.

While plant tissue analysis is a widely used tool, advisors are often left to interpret complex results. The Metalosate T.E.A.M. methodology removes the guesswork, applying Balchem's nutrient diagnostic models to prioritize limiting factors. Drawing on decades of research, the platform converts raw tissue data into targeted micronutrient recommendations, providing a clear, defensible plan, rather than a list of data points.

“More data isn't always the answer. Crop advisors need confidence and clarity in plant nutrition decisions,” said Jeremy O'Brien, Global Sales Director for Balchem Plant Nutrition.“Metalosate T.E.A.M. translates tissue results into customized, prescriptive recommendations that agronomists can use to strengthen their customers' crop yield and quality.”

Field trials demonstrate the positive impact of comprehensive, precision nutrition across multiple nutrients. In specialty crop studies, programs guided by T.E.A.M. analysis have delivered measurable improvements in yield, quality and overall profitability compared to addressing single deficiencies alone.

The launch of T.E.A.M. comes as specialty crop growers seek greater accuracy and confidence in input decisions. As growers prepare for the 2026 growing season, T.E.A.M. allows advisors to integrate plant tissue data into early season planning and in-season crop management strategies.

Beyond delivering real-time prescriptive recommendations, T.E.A.M. archives historical tissue analysis data, allowing advisors to track nutrient trends over time. This long-term visibility supports informed decisions season after season and helps reduce unnecessary applications.

Metalosate® T.E.A.M.TM is free to use and now available for pest control advisors and agronomists across the U.S. who support tree nuts, tree fruits, berries, vines and other specialty crops. Advisors may learn more about Metalosate T.E.A.M. here.

