Riteish, Genelia Join Fardeen Khan For A Fun 'Kambakth Ishq' Dance

If there's one celebrity couple that rarely fails to brighten social media timelines, it's Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh. Known for their fun videos and effortless chemistry, the two once again gave fans a reason to smile; this time while celebrating the birthday of their close friend, actor Fardeen Khan.

Fardeen turned 52 on Sunday, March 8, and the Deshmukhs marked the occasion with a fun post on Instagram. Sharing a collaborative video, the couple joined the birthday boy in an upbeat dance clip that caught fans' attention online in no time.

The video shows the trio dancing to the track "Kambakth Ishq" from the 2001 film 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya,' which featured Fardeen in a lead role. The short clip captures Riteish, Genelia and Fardeen laughing, grooving and clearly enjoying the moment as they recreate the energy of the hit single. Take a look

Fans quickly chimed in in the comments section, praising the trio's chemistry.

On The Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Riteish and Genelia are busy with their upcoming projects. Riteish will next be seen in the historical film 'Raja Shivaji.' The first-look poster for the film was unveiled last month. It showed the 'Housefull' actor dressed in royal attire, reflecting the strength and resolve of the Maratha warrior king. The film is being made in both Marathi and Hindi and is aimed at audiences across India.

Genelia Deshmukh, on the other hand, will next be seen in 'Gunmaaster G9,' which also stars Emraan Hashmi and Aparshakti Khurana. Directed by Aditya Datt (Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Table No. 21), the film also marks the return of Emraan Hashmi and Himesh Reshammiya's musical-action combination that once defined an era. The film is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Soham Rockstar Entertainment. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)