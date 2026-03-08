Hinen Introduces 3Kw Cost-Effective Off-Grid And 12Kw High-Power Hybrid Solutions At Solar & Storage Live Africa 2026

JOHANNESBURG, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hinen will present its latest residential and commercial energy storage solutions at Solar & Storage Live Africa 2026, taking place from 25–27 March 2026 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre. Exhibiting at Booth H5-G46 together with its South African distributor, SOLAR ENERGY DISTRIBUTOR, Hinen will highlight high-performance, cost-effective systems tailored to South Africa's ongoing energy challenges-particularly load-shedding, rising electricity costs, and increasing demand for energy independence.

Cost-Effective Off-Grid Solution Debuting in South Africa

N3300S 3kW Off-Grid Inverter + B2560 2.56kWh Low-Voltage Battery

Making its first appearance in South Africa, the N3300S + B2560 combination delivers an affordable and practical entry-level backup solution for residential users and small shops affected by power outages.

The N3300S features a compact, lightweight design with pure sine wave output, integrated MPPT, and configurable grid/solar priority-allowing users to maximize solar utilization while maintaining flexible backup strategies. With seamless off-grid switching within 10ms and intelligent load management, it ensures uninterrupted operation of essential appliances such as lights, routers, refrigerators, and security systems during load-shedding.

Its generator compatibility with automatic diesel start/stop control is especially relevant in South Africa, where hybrid solar-diesel systems remain common. Multiple protection mechanisms and cold-start capability enhance reliability even under harsh conditions.

Paired with the wall-mounted B2560 battery, users can flexibly expand capacity from 2.5kWh to 15kWh according to budget and demand. Designed to operate in temperatures from -20°C to 60°C, it adapts well to diverse African climates. With 100A charging, 120A discharging, triple-layer battery protection, and real-time monitoring via the Hinen APP, the system provides both safety and transparency.

This combination offers an accessible pathway toward energy independence with strong price competitiveness-ideal for first-time solar adopters.

High-Power Hybrid Solution for Whole-Home Backup

H12000S 12kW Single-Phase Hybrid Inverter + B16000 16kWh Low-Voltage Battery

Also debuting in South Africa, this high-capacity solution is designed for larger households, farms, and small commercial properties seeking comprehensive backup and higher load support.

The H12000S supports three MPPTs and 150% oversized PV input (up to 18kW), enabling users to harvest more solar energy during peak sunshine hours-critical in a country blessed with abundant solar resources. Its 240A ultra-high battery charge/discharge capability ensures faster charging and supports heavy-load appliances such as borehole pumps, air conditioners, and workshop equipment.

Parallel operation of up to six units (maximum 72kW output) makes it suitable for scalable residential estates or light commercial projects. Generator compatibility further strengthens reliability in extended outage scenarios.

The B16000 battery expands flexibly from 16kWh to 96kWh, delivering true whole-home backup capacity. High-density design saves installation space, while 240A peak current support ensures smooth startup of heavy-duty equipment. Comprehensive battery protection and APP-based remote monitoring guarantee safety and intelligent system management.

Comprehensive Product Portfolio on Display

In addition, Hinen will showcase the H15000T three-phase hybrid inverter, B10000 battery, H6000-EU + B5000 hybrid system, H6000-OG + BP5000 off-grid system, A Series H15S all-in-one ESS, and portable power solutions including PS 1800 Pro, PS 3000, PS 2500B extra battery, and Smart Box S2-covering residential, commercial, and mobile power needs.

About Hinen

Backed by over 20 years of advanced manufacturing experience, Hinen is publicly listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 300787) and serves as a trusted ODM partner for more than 400 global brands. Its vertically integrated supply chain-from battery cell production to inverter R&D and full system assembly-ensures quality, innovation, and cost efficiency.

With offices and service teams across Europe, the UK, Australia, and Africa, Hinen combines global expertise with strong local support-empowering South African partners to build a more resilient and sustainable energy future.

