Cheap Satchvai Band 2026 Tickets: Joe Satriani & Steve Vai Surfing With The Hydra Tour Promo Code CITY10 At Capitalcitytickets

Guitar legends Joe Satriani and Steve Vai are reuniting as the SatchVai Band for their first North American tour: Surfing With The Hydra 2026! Following a triumphant European run in 2025, this 40-date spring trek features a powerhouse lineup-Satriani and Vai on guitars, Kenny Aronoff (drums), Marco Mendoza (bass), and Pete Thorn (guitar)-plus special guest Animals As Leaders on every date for mind-bending instrumental prog-metal support.

Expect a full-band rock explosion: new material from the forthcoming SatchVai album (including recent single "Dancing"), beloved classics from their catalogs (Surfing with the Alien, Passion and Warfare, G3 highlights), iconic covers, and epic dual-guitar interplay. It's a high-energy celebration of shred mastery, creativity, and shared history-perfect for guitar enthusiasts craving technical wizardry and dynamic live energy!

Key SatchVai Band Surfing With The Hydra 2026 Tour Dates (North America Highlights)



April 1, 2026 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre w/ Animals As Leaders

April 2, 2026 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall w/ Animals As Leaders

April 4, 2026 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater w/ Animals As Leaders

April 5, 2026 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino w/ Animals As Leaders

April 7, 2026 – Long Beach, CA – Long Beach Terrace Theater w/ Animals As Leaders

April 27, 2026 – Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Symphony Hall w/ Animals As Leaders

May 2, 2026 – Minneapolis, MN – Venue TBA (e.g., First Avenue area) w/ Animals As Leaders

May 13, 2026 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall w/ Animals As Leaders

May 17, 2026 – Syracuse, NY – Landmark Theatre w/ Animals As Leaders

May 23, 2026 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome by Rutter Mills w/ Animals As Leaders

May 27, 2026 – Reading, PA – Santander Performing Arts Center w/ Animals As Leaders

May 28, 2026 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre w/ Animals As Leaders May 30, 2026 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap w/ Animals As Leaders

(Note: Full 40-date routing includes additional West Coast, Midwest, East Coast, and Southern stops like Las Vegas, Dallas, Chicago, Boston-check satchvaiband, satriani, vai, or ticket platforms for complete list, VIP packages, and updates. Tickets on sale since December 2025 via Ticketmaster/Live Nation, with resale active.)

This tour delivers a "complete rock experience" with unmatched guitar fireworks-don't miss Satriani, Vai, and Animals As Leaders shredding together!

