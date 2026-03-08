403
Zanele Muholi Wins 2026 Hasselblad Award For Photography
(MENAFN- USA Art News) Hasselblad Center Announces Solo Exhibition for Muholi, Opening October 10 in Gothenburg Gothenburg's Hasselblad Center will present a solo exhibition by Muholi this fall, staged as part of an award and accompanied by a dedicated publication. The exhibition is set to open on October 10 and will remain on view through April 24, 2027. The presentation will take place at the Hasselblad Center in Gothenburg, Sweden, a venue known for foregrounding photography and lens-based practices within a museum context. While details of the exhibition's checklist and curatorial framing have not yet been announced, the institution confirmed that the project will be paired with an accompanying publication, extending the exhibition's life beyond the gallery walls. A run stretching into spring 2027 positions the show as a long-view commitment rather than a brief seasonal spotlight, giving audiences multiple opportunities to encounter the work over time. For the Hasselblad Center, the exhibition also underscores the organization's role as a platform for major international artists working with the photographic image. The news arrives amid a broader moment of heightened attention to contemporary art ecosystems that connect institutions, galleries, and global fairs. ARTnews, which reported the award-related exhibition, also pointed readers to separate coverage of Cape Town's Southern Guild, which is planning a Tribeca opening as it debuts at Art Basel Miami Beach. Muholi's Gothenburg exhibition opens October 10 at the Hasselblad Center and remains on view through April 24, 2027, with a publication released in conjunction with the show - a format that signals both institutional investment and an intent to shape the longer-term record of the project.
