Violence Erupts at Far-Right Anti-Muslim Protest Near NYC Mayor’s Home
(MENAFN) Six individuals were taken into custody on Saturday after confrontations erupted during a far-right anti-Muslim protest outside the official residence of Zohran Mamdani, the mayor of New York City, according to authorities.
The protest occurred close to Gracie Mansion, where approximately 20 demonstrators associated with far-right activist Jake Lang gathered to stage the demonstration. At the same time, a much larger group of roughly 120 counter-protesters assembled nearby, police officials told reporters.
According to the city’s police commissioner, the situation intensified when a participant from the anti-Muslim demonstration allegedly sprayed pepper spray at one of the counter-protesters. The individual was quickly arrested following the incident.
Police said several additional arrests were made as officers tried to control the confrontation, with some people detained for disorderly conduct and obstructing traffic in the surrounding area.
Authorities also reported that two counter-protesters were arrested after allegedly deploying smoke-producing devices during the clash.
The police commissioner described the items as “jars wrapped in black tape containing nuts, bolts and screws, fitted with a hobby-style fuse that could be ignited.”
Officials said investigators are currently analyzing the objects to determine whether they were operational improvised explosive devices, smoke bombs, or simply hoax devices.
