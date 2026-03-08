Austrian Expert: Taurus Issue Could Be Resolved Through Britaingermany“Ring Exchange”

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This opinion was expressed in an interview with Ukrinform by Austrian military expert and lecturer at the Austrian National Defense Academy Gustav Gressel.

“The biggest problem with the Taurus supply is that Merz, as a candidate for chancellor, promised it very loudly. From Russia's point of view, it may seem as if Russia's threats have changed the mood in Germany. This damages trust,” he said.

According to Gressel, Taurus missiles could help Ukraine, but their characteristics are similar to those of the British-French Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles that have already been delivered:“Taurus is a cruise missile, and it would help Ukraine. But it is ultimately similar to Storm Shadow or SCALP.”

In his opinion, an alternative solution to the situation could be to transfer more British Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine after Germany transfers Taurus missiles to the UK.

“If Germany makes a 'ring exchange' with the UK and Ukraine receives more Storm Shadow missiles, that would also be helpful,” Gressel said.

As reported by Ukrinform, former German Federal President Joachim Gauck sharply criticized current Chancellor Friedrich Merz for continuing to block the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, calling it a mistake and a manifestation of the wrong attitude towards the victim of aggression.