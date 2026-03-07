Etihad Rail: A Dubai Resident's Unexpected Journey Home Amid Airspace Closures

PUBLISHED: Sun 8 Mar 2026, 5:00 AM



By: Nasreen Abdulla



Indian expat Saud Saeed went to visit his parents in Qatar when regional escalations led to airspace closures. His planned three-day trip was suddenly thrown into turmoil, with his wife and three children - aged between 3 and 16 - waiting at home in Dubai.

But the long-term UAE resident soon discovered how the country looks after its people. He was transported from the UAE-Saudi border at Ghuweifat all the way to his home in Muhaisnah without spending a single penny - including a ride on the much-anticipated Etihad Rail.

"The minute I crossed into the UAE, the hospitality became something else," he said. "The security personnel assured me I was their responsibility and they would make sure I reached home safe and sound. I salute the UAE for the way they care for their citizens and residents. I cannot think of another country that would do this.”

On March 4, Etihad Rail said it operated three passenger train services“on an exceptional basis” to facilitate the return of UAE citizens and residents from Ghuweifat Station in Al Dhafrah Region to Al Faya Station in Abu Dhabi City. The services came as flights remained suspended due to airspace closures.

No option to drive home directly

Scheduled to return on Sunday, Saud began to panic as soon as he heard about the airspace closures. Having flown to Qatar, he had no option but to drive home directly. He applied for a Saudi visa and received it the next day. His sister dropped him at the Qatar-Saudi border.

After several hours on the road, Saud arrived at the Saudi-UAE border in Ghuweifat just after 9pm.“From the minute I reached border control, I could feel a shift in energy,” he said.“The officials put me at ease and directed me to the Etihad Rail station.”

Linking 11 stations through the UAE, from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah, the Etihad Rail is scheduled to roll out passenger services later this year.

Business class coach, box of food

At the station, a special midnight train had been arranged. As the temperature dropped, officials organised a bus to keep the group - around 16 or 17 passengers - warm while they waited. When it was time to board, they were escorted into the business class coach, where each seat had a box of food containing mandi, fruit and labneh.

During the journey, Etihad Rail staff collected each passenger's destination. When Saud said he'd ask his wife to pick him up from Al Faya station, staff refused.“They said my wife could easily get lost,” he recalled.“'Don't worry, you are our responsibility till you get home,' they told me.”

At Al Faya, a prepaid taxi was waiting for each passenger.“I was born and raised in the UAE, and I have never felt prouder,” said Saud. He later discovered that not a single one of the many calls he'd made during the ordeal had been charged.“Which country in the world will take care of its people like the UAE?”



