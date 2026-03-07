UK Stands With Qatar: British Ambassador

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: British Ambassador to Qatar, HE Neerav Patel, has hailed the strong partnerships and steady leadership demonstrated by Qatar, saying these matter most in uncertain times such as those currently facing the country.

The Ambassador said in a press statement,“This is a difficult and uncertain time for us all. Qataris, Brits and people of all nationalities have been taking shelter with their families as Iran has been launching attacks from above. The safety and wellbeing of our nationals is my top priority. During moments like these, strong partnerships and steady leadership matter.”



The envoy thanked the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani for his strong leadership during this time. He also further expressed deep appreciation to the Armed Forces and all Qatari authorities for their effective response to these challenges.“They are doing an outstanding job to keep us all informed and safe, and we are working with them very closely,” he said.



Praising Qatar Airways for its continued assistance, he added,“It was encouraging to see the first Qatar Airways flight to London this morning, March 7, 2026, taking several British nationals home to their families. Any additional flights will depend on the ongoing security situation.” He further encouraged British nationals to follow the advice of the airline and Qatari authorities, as well as signing up for British government travel advice.

The United Kingdom stands firmly alongside and in full solidarity with Qatar, he said, adding that“our Leaders and Ministers are in close contact at all levels”.



Explaining the practical support being extended by the UK, the Ambassador said,“For example, the unique joint Royal Air Force-Qatari Emiri Air Force squadron has been deployed to Qatar since January. We have British and Qatari pilots jointly patrolling the skies above us, shooting down Iranian drones in Qatari airspace. These defensive operations against incoming attacks are helping to keep us all safe.”

Emphasising the deep and enduring friendship between the UK and Qatar, the Ambassador said,“As His Majesty The King, Charles III, said during the State Visit of His Highness the Amir to the United Kingdom:“At times of uncertainty and upheaval, old friendships assume even greater importance.” Today, that sentiment resonates more strongly than ever: Friends show up.”

The envoy concluded his statement by saying that the United Kingdom will continue to work closely with Qatar in the spirit of friendship, partnership, and solidarity