403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Explores Additional Defense Support from France
(MENAFN) Kuwait’s defense minister, Abdullah Ali Al‑Salem Al‑Sabah, spoke Friday with his French counterpart, Catherine Vautrin, about the possibility of securing additional defense reinforcements, as stated by reports from the Kuwaiti Army.
The army noted that the discussion covered “a number of issues of mutual interest, including the possibility of providing defensive reinforcements within the framework of the existing military cooperation between the two friendly countries.”
Al‑Sabah also highlighted the strength of bilateral ties, affirming the depth of the strategic partnership between Kuwait and France, the statement added.
The conversation comes amid heightened regional tensions, with Kuwait experiencing missile and drone attacks as part of Iran’s response to military actions by Israel and the US. Tehran has declared it is targeting “U.S. interests in the region.”
The army noted that the discussion covered “a number of issues of mutual interest, including the possibility of providing defensive reinforcements within the framework of the existing military cooperation between the two friendly countries.”
Al‑Sabah also highlighted the strength of bilateral ties, affirming the depth of the strategic partnership between Kuwait and France, the statement added.
The conversation comes amid heightened regional tensions, with Kuwait experiencing missile and drone attacks as part of Iran’s response to military actions by Israel and the US. Tehran has declared it is targeting “U.S. interests in the region.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment