MP Govt Hikes Wheat MSP To Rs 2,625 Per Quintal, Extends Registration

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said that the state government is set to take a significant decision regarding the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for wheat procurement, stating that the procurement rate increased by Rs 40 to Rs 2,625 per quintal. The Chief Minister also announced that the time period for registration for wheat procurement has been extended to benefit farmers. "We are going to make a major decision regarding the MSP rate for wheat procurement by the state government. Previously, it was procured at the rate of Rs 2,585 per quintal, which has now been increased to Rs 2,625 per quintal. We have also increased the time period for the wheat procurement registration," CM Yadav told reporters.

Farmer Welfare Initiatives

The CM stressed that the state government was trying to make an arrangement that electricity to farmers should be provided in daytime during crop cultivation to ease irrigation work and reduce the difficulties faced by farmers at night. He further said, "We will try to provide electricity to farmers in day hours during crop cultivation in order to avoid their trouble at night hours in irrigation. We will continue various farmers welfare schemes. The recent Agriculture cabinet in Barwani is a fulfillment of a resolution in which we resolve for the development of all the sectors."

CM Congratulates UPSC Achievers

Additionally, the Chief Minister also congratulated candidates from the state who secured positions among the top ranks in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2025. "Today I am happy that two of our children from MP are among the top 10 in the UPSC results. One aspirant from Bhopal secured AIR 5 rank and another from Dhar district stood at AIR 8. I want to congratulate them," the CM said.

Rangpanchami Festival Greetings

Apart from this, the Chief Minister extended greetings to the people of the state for the upcoming Ranpanchami festival, which is celebrated on the fifth day after Holi. "A Rangpanchami Ger will be organised here in Indore and I extend my greetings in advance for the same. We will celebrate this traditional festival along with harmony," he added.

The Rang Panchami festival is celebrated on the fifth day after Holi and people put colours and gulal on each other to mark the occasion. People also spray gulal and colours with the aid of water tankers and celebrate this festival with great pomp.

While in Indore, a grand procession is being taken out, which is known as "Rang Panchami Ger" on the occasion.

On this day, a huge crowd of people gather in Rajwada and the surrounding areas in Indore city and shower colours on each other.

According to information, it is a long-standing tradition in Indore city. People drenched in colours, dancing to music and putting Gulal on each other, spreading happiness and unity across the city. (ANI)

