403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NZD/USD Forex Forecast 06/03: NZD Plunges (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The New Zealand dollar tried to rally a bit during the early hours on Thursday but then turned around to show signs of exhaustion. Furthermore, we are finding ourselves dropping towards the 200-day EMA, an area that I think a lot of people will be watching very closely.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment