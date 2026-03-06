EU Should Prioritize Building Conventional Defense Rather Than Nuclear Deterrence Kubilius

MENAFN - UkrinForm) European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius said this in an interview with Ukrinform, commenting on French President Emmanuel Macron's initiative to expand Europe's nuclear deterrence system in response to Russia's growing nuclear arsenal.

"Of course, this is more a topic for member states to decide. We are not, as European Commission, participating too much in that. But what I'm always reminding that Americans are quite strongly declaring that they are ready to keep their nuclear umbrella for Europe for a foreseeable period of time. What they are asking is for us to be ready to take responsibility on conventional defense. And I think that our priority now really should be conventional defense," Kubilius said.

In his opinion, Europe needs to learn "really how to become much stronger on this, how to build our material capabilities, how institutionally to organize ourselves, how to learn to fight as Europe."

The commissioner added that if member states really see the need to discuss and develop some kind of nuclear capabilities, that is also crucial.

"We understand where we are as Europe in terms of nuclear deterrent and nuclear defense capabilities. Really, we are quite heavily behind both of Russian nuclear stockpiles and, of course, the United States. But again, we need to be realistic that now we need to invest very heavily into conventional capabilities," Kubilius said.

French President Emmanuel Macron earlier announced talks with several European countries as well as plans to strengthen France's nuclear arsenal. France, which currently possesses about 290 warheads, plans to increase their number.

On March 2, France and Germany announced plans to deepen cooperation with European NATO partners on nuclear deterrence amid growing threats from Russia and instability related to the conflict involving Iran.

Norway has expressed readiness to begin talks with France on how French nuclear weapons could contribute to the security of the European continent. Potential cooperation with France could include joint exercises and the temporary deployment of French Rafale fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear weapons in other European countries.

On March 4, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the government was holding talks with France and other European countries on participating in a nuclear deterrence program.

On March 6, it emerged that Finland's authorities intend to lift the current ban on deploying nuclear weapons on the country's territory.