Solv Protocol Offers 10% Bounty After $2.7M Hack

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Security researchers say a bug in Solv Protocol's smart contracts allowed an attacker to mint an outsized amount of a Bitcoin -backed token and swap it for SolvBTC, the Bitcoin -pegged asset on the Solv network. In total, the incident is estimated at $2.7 million in losses, while the attacker minted 38.05 Solv Protocol BTC (SolvBTC) tokens before converting the bulk into a position on SolvBTC. Solv said fewer than ten users were affected and that it has deployed mitigations and engaged multiple security firms to investigate the exploit. The incident underscores ongoing security challenges in DeFi vaults that rely on cross-chain assets and minting logic.

Bitcoin-based DeFi platforms continue to attract attention for the financial leverage they offer across chains, but this episode shows how a single vulnerability can ripple through a broader ecosystem. The attacker's maneuver involved 22 separate minting events, culminating in a swap that moved most of the minted tokens into just over 38 SolvBTC, a token pegged to Bitcoin. Pseudonymous researchers described the vulnerability as a re-entrancy-like flaw, a class of attack that has repeatedly exposed weaknesses in smart contracts where external inputs can provoke unintended minting or asset creation. While the precise chain of events remains under audit, the core insight is clear: minting controls on DeFi assets tied to real-world reserves demand robust, multi-layered safeguards.

Solv Protocol has been forthright about its response. In a public post on X, the team explained that they have put measures in place to prevent a recurrence and are collaborating with security firms Hypernative Labs, SlowMist, and CertiK to conduct a comprehensive review. A 10% bounty was offered to the attacker in exchange for returning the stolen funds, a strategy designed to recover value while maintaining a channel for dialogue. So far, there has been no confirmed on-chain communication from the attacker to the bounty address, according to Etherscan data, complicating any near-term recovery plan.

Solv Protocol's model hinges on Bitcoin deposits backing Solv Protocol BTC, enabling users to lend, borrow, or stake across interconnected blockchains. The project has stressed that it possesses a substantial on-chain Bitcoin reserve-reported at roughly 24,226 BTC, valued at more than $1.7 billion at the time of reporting. This scale underscores the potential systemic impact of the breach, even if the immediate exposure to users appears limited. The event also places a spotlight on the resilience of liquidity providers across cross-chain ecosystems, where smart contract design, reserve accounting, and user protection mechanisms must align to prevent similar exploits in the future.

Initial assessments point to a flaw within a Solv smart contract that allowed excessive minting of a token used within the protocol. Security researchers describe this as a re-entrancy vulnerability, a persistent threat in DeFi that takes advantage of unexpected inputs to force asset creation beyond intended limits. The discourse around the incident has touched on broader lessons for DeFi-namely, the importance of formal verification, rigorous contract auditing, and robust guardrails for minting functions tied to real-world assets. The Solv incident joins a growing catalog of DeFi security episodes that encourage protocols to bake in stronger checks and consensus-driven escalation paths before minting or locking value.

Solv has provided a public wallet address in its update to encourage the attacker to participate in the bounty program. Yet, as of the latest blockchain checks, no on-chain message had arrived at that address. The lack of a reply is a reminder that, even with incentives, adversaries may delay or avoid engagement, leaving affected users and the ecosystem in a state of limbo as investigators map the full scope of the breach. The situation continues to evolve as security firms parse call traces, contract states, and token movements to determine whether additional exploits are possible or if the incident has crossed a boundary into a recoverable event.

The broader crypto community is watching how Solv and its security partners respond to this breach. The cross-chain nature of Solv's products, coupled with the size of its Bitcoin-backed reserve, makes this incident more than an isolated hack; it tests the durability of risk controls, incident response, and incentive-driven remediation in DeFi's Bitcoin-linked layer. While the immediate loss is tangible, the longer-term implications hinge on how effectively Solv can close the vulnerability, reassure participants, and demonstrate that cross-chain lending and staking platforms can withstand sophisticated, multi-stage exploits without eroding confidence in the underlying mechanics of wrap-and-bridge systems.

The event also highlights the tension between open, incentive-aligned security practices and the risk of misaligned incentives when large sums are at stake. As Solv and its partners conduct their audits and implement additional safeguards, observers will look for a clear roadmap outlining contract upgrades, formal verification steps, and a revised risk framework for minting and reserve management across Bitcoin-backed tokens. In an ecosystem where liquidity is a prized asset, the balance between rapid response and thorough, verifiable remediation remains the defining challenge for DeFi builders and auditors alike.

Why it matters

From a technical perspective, the Solv Protocol breach underscores how minting controls in DeFi products tied to real assets require exceptionally robust safeguards. A single bug in a contract that governs token creation can unlock outsized supply, enabling attackers to siphon value before guardrails activate. For users, the incident raises questions about the reliability of Bitcoin-backed DeFi vaults and the timeline for remediation-factors that influence whether liquidity remains available and secure across connected chains.

From a market perspective, the breach occurs against a backdrop of ongoing scrutiny of DeFi security practices, audit standards, and bug-bounty programs. The involvement of established security firms signals a serious investigative effort, but the absence of a public attacker-led recovery also underscores the fragility of trust when large on-chain reserves are at stake. For builders, the episode reinforces the need to implement multi-sig governance, formal verifications, and fail-safes that prevent minting beyond predefined caps, especially in systems that bridge Bitcoin to other networks.

For investors and users, the incident serves as a reminder to assess not only the yield or liquidity benefits of cross-chain DeFi products but also the depth and rigor of their security programs. The deployment of independent audits, transparent incident timelines, and concrete upgrade roadmaps will be critical in restoring confidence as the ecosystem weighs the trade-offs between innovation and safety in complex, asset-backed DeFi architectures.



Updates from Hypernative Labs, SlowMist, and CertiK on the ongoing audit findings and patch implementations.

Any further on-chain movements of the minted tokens or the SolvBTC asset, including potential recoveries or additional seizures.

New governance or contract upgrades that address minting guards, emergency pause mechanisms, and reserve reporting.

Public communications from Solv Protocol about timelines for remediation and user restitution, if applicable.



Solv Protocol's official X posts detailing the incident and bounty offer.

On-chain data and the transaction reference 0x44e637c7d85190d376a52d89ca75f2d208089bb02b7c4708ad2aaae3a97a958d.

Public comments from security researchers (Hypernative Labs, SlowMist, CertiK) as cited in related updates. The reported figure of 24,226 BTC in Solv's Bitcoin reserve and the broader context of SolvBTC as a Bitcoin-backed token.

What to watch nextSources & verificationSolv Protocol breach exposes risk in Bitcoin-backed DeFi vaults

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.