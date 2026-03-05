Syntiant To Showcase Always-On AI Voice Solutions At Embedded World 2026 With Seltech

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Smart Frames, Voice Remotes and TWS Designs Bring Embodied AI to Everyday Devices

IRVINE, Calif. and PARIS, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant, a leading provider of full-stack, low-power embodied AI solutions from sensors to software, today announced it will have a presence at embedded world 2026 (March 10–12) in Nuremberg, Germany in collaboration with its global sales representative, Seltech.

At the Seltech booth #438 (Hall 3A), Syntiant will showcase multiple edge AI applications that highlight always-on voice and sound detection, including:



Smart Frames – Demonstrating crystal-clear calls in loud environments with Syntiant's Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology.

Voice-Enabled Remotes – Featuring advanced wake word responsiveness and local command recognition, including remote finder functionality. True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Designs – Multiple applications integrating Syntiant microphones and V2S sensor capabilities.



“embedded world is a key event for the global embedded systems community,” said Mallik Moturi, chief business officer at Syntiant.“We're excited to collaborate with Seltech to demonstrate how ultra-low-power embodied AI enables new levels of intelligence, responsiveness and privacy across consumer, automotive and IoT applications.”

The joint presence at embedded world builds on the global strategic collaboration agreement announced in January 2025, which expanded the companies' existing work in MEMS microphones to include Syntiant's full portfolio of edge AI processors and sensor technologies.

“Our expanded collaboration with Syntiant underscores Seltech's commitment to delivering advanced edge AI and acoustic solutions globally,” said Giulio Di Capua, CEO at Seltech.“Our presence at embedded world highlights how these innovations are shaping the future of embedded systems.”

Booth visitors can explore solutions, reference guides and discuss integration with Syntiant and Seltech experts. Contact ... or ... to arrange a demo or meeting at embedded world 2026.

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant® is Making Edge AI a RealityTM by delivering highly efficient processor, sensor, and software solutions. With more than 100 million purpose-built silicon and ML models deployed, along with billions of MEMS microphones and sensors, Syntiant's technology is powering edge AI applications for speech, audio, sensor and vision processing worldwide. From earbuds to automobiles, the company's turnkey solutions enable advanced edge AI capabilities across diverse consumer and industrial use cases. More information about the company can be found by visiting or by following Syntiant on X @Syntiantcorp or LinkedIn.

About Seltech

Seltech is a leading technology support partner with over 35 years of experience mainly in the Acoustic and Sensor Solution fields but also specialized in Design Services. The company is present on all continents with local teams in Paris, Raleigh, San Diego, Stockholm, Frankfurt, Nanjing, Shenzhen, Taipei and Singapore. In China, Seltech is equipped with audio labs and anechoic chamber to help customers with product design. More information about the company can be found by visiting