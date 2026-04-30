Kazakhstan Begins Preparations For Central Asia-Japan Summit In Astana

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan has commenced preparations for the next summit of Central Asian leaders and Japan, which is expected to take place in Astana next year, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting with the Chairman of the Japan–Kazakhstan Parliamentary Friendship League, Yasutoshi Nishimura, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

According to the President, preparations for the upcoming event have already begun.

The meeting focused on the current state and prospects for the further development of interstate cooperation and the strengthening of interparliamentary relations.

The Head of State emphasized that Japan is one of Kazakhstan's key partners in Asia.

Tokayev also underscored the importance of implementing the agreements reached during his official visit to Tokyo last year, as well as the significant potential for expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation.

“We attach special importance to deepening the enhanced strategic partnership with Tokyo. Last year, I paid an official visit to Japan, the results of which elevated Kazakh–Japanese relations to a new level. During the visit, together with respected Ms. Sanae Takaichi, we signed a Joint Statement covering all areas of bilateral relations. In the course of the visit, 17 important interagency documents were signed in the fields of trade, science and education, digitalization, ecology, and agriculture. Representatives of the business communities of both countries signed more than 60 agreements worth a total of $3.7 billion. In Tokyo, we successfully held the first Central Asia–Japan Dialogue summit. This large-scale meeting undoubtedly contributed to strengthening interregional ties,” Tokayev said.

The sides also exchanged views on cultural and humanitarian cooperation.