Trump Backs Iraq PM Nominee Ali Al-Zaidi, Signals Support For New Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, May 1 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Thursday congratulated Ali al-Zaidi on his nomination as Iraq's next Prime Minister, signalling support for the formation of a new government in Baghdad and expressing hope for closer bilateral ties.

In a post on his official social media platform, Trump said:“Congratulations to Ali al-Zaidi on his nomination to be the next Prime Minister of Iraq!”

He added that Washington wishes him success as he seeks to form a government capable of addressing security concerns and governance challenges.

“We wish him success as he works to form a new government free from terrorism that could deliver a brighter future for Iraq,” Trump said.

The US President also pointed to the prospect of strengthening ties between the two countries under al-Zaidi's leadership.

“We look forward to a strong, vibrant, and highly productive new relationship between Iraq and the United States,” he said.

Trump described the development as a potential turning point in bilateral relations.

“This is the beginning of a tremendous new chapter between our nations - prosperity, stability, and success like never seen before,” he said.

He concluded his message with a personal note:“Again, Ali, congratulations!”

The statement comes as Iraq navigates a sensitive political transition.

The United States maintains a diplomatic mission in Iraq, which American officials describe as focused on sustaining a long-term strategic partnership with the Government of Iraq and its people.

In coordination with the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, the United States had supported Iraq's efforts that led to the December 2017 milestone of liberating the country from ISIS control.

An official statement mentions that following the territorial defeat of ISIS, the US increased efforts to stabilise liberated areas as Iraq continues to develop as a sovereign, stable, and self-reliant country.

Officials describe Iraq as a key partner for the United States in the region and a country playing an increasingly constructive role in the Middle East.

Iraq has functioning government institutions, including an active legislature, and the US continues broad engagement with Iraq on diplomatic, political, economic, and security issues under the US-Iraq Strategic Framework Agreement (SFA), which forms the basis of bilateral relations.