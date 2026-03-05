Army Chief Vists King Hussein Bin Ali Brigade Command

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 4 (Petra) -- Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Major General Yousef Huneiti visited the King Hussein Bin Ali Brigade on Wednesday, where he was received by the brigade commander.During the visit, Huneiti was briefed on the brigade's operational, training and logistical activities, as well as its combat readiness, future plans, duties and missions and ongoing efforts to enhance performance and efficiency in line with the General Command's modernisation directives.He underscored that maintaining combat readiness remains a top priority amid rapidly evolving regional challenges. Huneiti called for continuing specialised training programmes to sharpen skills and strengthen capabilities in addressing both conventional and unconventional threats.He discussed upholding the highest standards of discipline and professionalism, adding that teamwork is a cornerstone of operational success. He said that improving performance and boosting personnel efficiency are key pillars of the Armed Forces' strategy to ensure readiness under all circumstances.Separately, Huneiti observed a field exercise featuring the deployment of drones in executing and countering operational missions within a simulated environment. He had received a briefing outlining its objectives, phases, operational scenarios and the challenges posed by modern threats particularly the growing role of drones and counter-drone technologies in contemporary warfare.The exercise simulated attempted armed attacks on security checkpoints using armored vehicles. Reconnaissance drones were used to detect and track targets, which were subsequently engaged and neutralised by combat drones before reaching their objectives.Counter-drone measures were demonstrated, including electronic jamming and control systems, showcasing the brigade's high level of preparedness and its ability to respond swiftly and effectively to emerging threats.At the conclusion of the visit, Huneiti met with officers, non-commissioned officers and enlisted personnel, conveying the greetings and pride of His Majesty the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.He commended their high morale, affirming that the Armed Forces remain committed to ongoing modernisation efforts to safeguard the nation and protect its resources.