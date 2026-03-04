TN To Map Blue Carbon Ecosystems Using Drones, AI

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, March 5 (IANS) Tamil Nadu is set to undertake an ambitious scientific effort to precisely map its coastal“blue carbon” ecosystems, including mangroves, seagrass meadows and tidal marshlands, using drones, Artificial Intelligence and cloud computing.

The initiative aims to generate high-resolution data on carbon stored in these ecosystems and develop a comprehensive Blue Carbon Atlas for Tamil Nadu, enabling the state to potentially participate in global carbon markets. Current estimates suggest that Tamil Nadu has around 90 sq km of mangroves, 800 sq km of seagrass beds and about 64 sq km of tidal marshlands. However, scientists say these numbers remain uncertain because the ecosystems have not been comprehensively mapped.

Existing figures are largely based on extrapolations from limited field samples spread across vast coastal areas, resulting in variations between state and national estimates. Researchers say precise measurements are crucial if the carbon stored in these ecosystems is to be scientifically validated and traded in international carbon markets.

To address this gap, scientists from the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF), in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Forest Department and with technical support from Microsoft, have launched a project to map these ecosystems at unprecedented levels of detail.

“Mangroves store nearly five times more carbon than terrestrial forests,” said R. Nagarajan, head of GIS and remote sensing at MSSRF, who is leading the initiative.“The project will help us determine the exact extent of mangroves and also identify degraded areas that can be restored, enabling the government to invest in conservation and restoration efforts more effectively.”

The mapping exercise will rely on army-grade drones equipped with multispectral sensors, capable of capturing imagery at a 2-5 centimetre resolution, significantly sharper than earlier satellite-based mapping that typically offers around 10-metre resolution.

The sensors will enable scientists to analyse vegetation characteristics and classify different mangrove species with greater precision. The project will also use Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology to measure canopy height, a crucial parameter for estimating forest biomass.

Data from drones will be integrated with satellite imagery and validated using field samples collected from the ground.

In the final stage, each pixel in the mapped imagery will be assigned a specific carbon value, allowing scientists to accurately calculate both above-ground and below-ground carbon stocks in mangrove ecosystems.

The study will also include mapping of tidal marshlands located alongside mangrove habitats. Mapping seagrass meadows presents additional challenges, as drones flying at about 15 metres above the surface can detect vegetation only up to around five metres underwater.

Nevertheless, key marine regions such as the Gulf of Mannar and Palk Bay, which host extensive seagrass beds and support endangered dugongs under a national conservation programme, will be covered in the survey.

Scientists say the project will culminate in both digital and printed versions of the Blue Carbon Atlas, providing policymakers and conservationists with a powerful tool to protect coastal ecosystems while exploring climate finance opportunities.