Germany Delivers Pickup Trucks, Minibuses To Ukrzaliznytsia

The Ministry for Communities and Territories Development announced the delivery on Facebook.

"Germany has provided Ukrzaliznytsia with ten pickup trucks and three minibuses. This is part of a broader support package: generators, trucks and construction equipment will also be delivered to railway workers in the near future," the statement said.

The vehicles are expected to strengthen rapid response efforts after attacks. In particular, they will be assigned to locomotive crews, track maintenance teams, power engineers and communications specialists who travel to damaged sites after enemy strikes.

Thanks to their off-road capability, the pickup trucks are effective on rough terrain and allow crews to transport bulky equipment needed for repairs.

Since early March, Russian forces have intensified attacks on railway infrastructure using strike drones and FPV drones. In the first days of the month alone, 41 railway facilities were damaged.

