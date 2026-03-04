403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Alcoa Names Emily Olson Chief External Affairs Officer
(MENAFN- PRovoke) PITTSBURGH - Aluminum producer Alcoa has named Emily Olson executive VP and chief external affairs officer.
Starting April 6, Olson will lead Alcoa's global external affairs and communications organization, including government affairs, communications, stakeholder engagement and the Alcoa Foundation. She will serve on the company's executive team and work with senior leadership to advance Alcoa's strategic priorities and strengthen engagement with external stakeholders worldwide.
Olson joins Alcoa from Vale Base Metals, where she served as chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer. In that role, she led a global team spanning government relations, communications, sustainability and licensing, served as the company's chief liaison with governments globally, and advised the CEO and board on geopolitical and strategic nontechnical risks. She also led Vale's major business interests in Indonesia and served as chairman of PT Vale.
Prior to Vale, Olson was VP of global strategic relations at Freeport-McMoRan, where she led the integration of government affairs, communications and community affairs and advised the CEO and board on country-level geopolitical risks.
“Emily is a proven leader with deep experience navigating complex, highly regulated environments and building trusted relationships with governments, communities and stakeholders,” said Alcoa president and CEO William F Oplinger.“Her global perspective, strategic mindset and strong track record in external affairs make her an excellent addition to our executive team. I am confident she will further align our external engagement with Alcoa's business priorities and long-term strategy.”
Starting April 6, Olson will lead Alcoa's global external affairs and communications organization, including government affairs, communications, stakeholder engagement and the Alcoa Foundation. She will serve on the company's executive team and work with senior leadership to advance Alcoa's strategic priorities and strengthen engagement with external stakeholders worldwide.
Olson joins Alcoa from Vale Base Metals, where she served as chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer. In that role, she led a global team spanning government relations, communications, sustainability and licensing, served as the company's chief liaison with governments globally, and advised the CEO and board on geopolitical and strategic nontechnical risks. She also led Vale's major business interests in Indonesia and served as chairman of PT Vale.
Prior to Vale, Olson was VP of global strategic relations at Freeport-McMoRan, where she led the integration of government affairs, communications and community affairs and advised the CEO and board on country-level geopolitical risks.
“Emily is a proven leader with deep experience navigating complex, highly regulated environments and building trusted relationships with governments, communities and stakeholders,” said Alcoa president and CEO William F Oplinger.“Her global perspective, strategic mindset and strong track record in external affairs make her an excellent addition to our executive team. I am confident she will further align our external engagement with Alcoa's business priorities and long-term strategy.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment