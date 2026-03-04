Delhi: Charred Body Of Man Found After Massive Fire Guts Sadar Bazar Shop

A fire broke out at a shop in Sadar Bazar on Wednesday evening, following which a charred body of a man was recovered from the site, according to Delhi Fire Services.

As per officials, a fire call was received at around 7:45 PM regarding a blaze at a shop in the Sadar Bazar area of the national capital.

Firefighting Operations Underway

Fire Officer Manish Kumar said that the nearest fire tender was immediately rushed to the spot after receiving the information.

"We got information about the fire. The first tender from the nearest fire station responded, and after reaching here, it was found that the fire was a little severe. Nearby fire stations also sent their tenders, and now a total of 16 tenders are working here," he said.

He further stated that teams are currently working to control the smoke and carry out cooling operations.

"We are working on the smoke, and after that, we will investigate the casualties," he added.

Another Fire Reported Earlier

Earlier in the day, A fire broke out at a shop in the Sadar Bazaar area of Delhi on Wednesday, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, the fire was reported at around 4:30 pm, following which nearly 14 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

