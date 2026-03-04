403
Payarc And Emedical Practice To Bring Integrated Payments To Healthcare Workflows
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Payarc, a leader in embedding payments for software infrastructure, has partnered with eMedical Practice, a cloud-based EHR and practice management platform trusted by healthcare providers across the country. Through this integration, healthcare providers can now manage care, operations, and payments in one streamlined system.
The integration brings fully embedded payment processing directly into the eMedical Practice platform, allowing medical practices to manage clinical, administrative, and financial workflows in one place. Healthcare providers will be able to accept payments, access real-time transaction reporting, and streamline reconciliation within the systems they already use to run their practices.
For patients, the partnership offers faster, more convenient checkout options and a more seamless experience overall.
“This partnership reflects a shared vision between Payarc and eMedical Practice-to reduce friction and reimagine how modern healthcare runs,” said Robert Thayer, SVP of Business Development – ISV.“With our recent HIPAA certification, we're reinforcing that commitment by providing compliant, embedded payment solutions that bring greater efficiency and monetization opportunities to healthcare platforms like eMedPractice.”
“Our goal at eMedPractice has always been to simplify the way healthcare organizations operate, without adding complexity for providers or patients,” said Omar Kazi, MD, CMO/VP of Operations at eMedical Practice.“By partnering with Payarc, we're able to embed secure, HIPAA-compliant payments directly into our platform, helping practices deliver a more efficient experience at every point of care.
The collaboration marks the beginning of a broader integration roadmap that includes advanced analytics, multi-location billing tools, and automated payment reminders. These enhancements are designed to give healthcare organizations greater insight and control over their operations.
To learn more about how Payarc supports independent software vendors, visit isvis
About Payarc
Payarc empowers ISVs and SaaS companies with flexible, PCI-compliant payment infrastructure tailored to their platforms. Our robust APIs, real-time support and embedded payment tools help partners launch, scale and manage complex commerce experiences without compromising control or compliance. Learn more at .
About eMedical Practice
Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, eMedical Practice provides a fully integrated, cloud-based EHR, practice management, telemedicine, and revenue cycle management platform for healthcare practices nationwide. Its HIPAA-compliant solutions are built to enhance care delivery, simplify administrative tasks, and improve overall practice performance. Visit .
