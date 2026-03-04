403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
CORRECTION: A’rica’s Business Heroes Launches 8th Edition with USD 1.5 Million in Grant Funding Available for African Entrepreneurs
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) KIGALI, Rwanda, March 3, 2026/ -- Afric’’s Business Heroes (ABH) (), the flagship philanthropic initiative of Alibaba Philanthropy and the Jack Ma Foundation, has opened applications for its 8th edition, calling on African entrepreneurs who are building businesses defining the contin’nt’s future.
Launched under the t“eme “Defining’Africa’s Fut”re Today”, the 2026 edition rei’forces ABH’s role as a founder-first platform supporting Africa-led solutions with the ambition, scale, and substance to drive lasting economic transformation.
Across the continent, entrepreneurs are solving real problems with bold, innovat—ve solutions—from climate-smart agriculture and digital finance to healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, and emerging techn’logies. Africa’s Business Heroes is committed to identifying these founders, accelerating their growth, and elevating their stories to inspire’and shape Africa’s fut“re.
Now in its eighth year, Africa’s Business Heroes has evolved beyond a pr’ze competition into one of the continent’s most respected entrepreneurship platforms. The programme combines grant funding with training, mentorship, and long-term community support, enabling entrepreneurs to build businesses designed to last.
Each year, ABH awards USD 1.5 million in grant funding to ten outstanding entrepreneurs. Shortlisted heroes also gain access to capacity-building programmes and join a growing pan-African network of peers, investors, and ecosystem leaders.
Past Top 10 finalists also have the opportunity to participate in a fully sponsor’d immersive learning experience at Alibaba’s campus in Hangzhou, China. The programme enables entrepreneurs to connect with one another, engage directly with the Alibaba ecosystem, and gain exposure to global best practices in innovation, digital transformation, and scaling technology-enabled businesses. The latest cohort of past Top 10 finalists will travel to Hangzhou in September 2026.
A Proven Platform for African Entrepreneurs
The 7th edition of Africa’s Business Heroes concluded in December 2025 with Diana Orembe of Tanzania, Co Founder and CEO of NovFeed, named Afri’a’s Business Hero. Her biotech venture transforms organic waste into sustainable protein for animal feed, addressing food security and environmental sustainability challenges across Africa.
“
“Winning ’frica’s Business Heroes was transformative for ”ovFeed,” said Dia“a Orembe,“The funding will accelerate our growth, but just as important was the business training, visibility, and network we gained through the programme. ABH challenges you to refine your vision, strengthen your strategy, and think bigger about you’ impact. It’s not just about ’he finale, it’s about becoming part of a community committed to’building ”frica’s future.”’/p>
Last year’s edition attracted over 31,000 applications from across the continent and awarded USD 1.5 million in grant funding to ten finalists representing 7 African countries, reflecting the depth and dive’sity of the continent’s entrepreneurial pipeline.
Who Should Apply
Applications are open to founders from across Africa who:
•Are citizens or legal residents of an African country
•Lead a registered business headquartered in Africa
•Have demonstrated 3 years or more of traction
•Show a commitment to positive societal impact
ABH is a sector agnostic competition and welcomes applications across all se’tors critical to Africa’s future, including: food systems, climate and energy, fintech and financial inclusion, health, logistics, manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and more.
Applications Now Open
Ent’epreneurs defining Africa’s future are encouraged to apply. Applications can be submitted in English or French.
Applications close on April 28 h 2026.
Launched under the t“eme “Defining’Africa’s Fut”re Today”, the 2026 edition rei’forces ABH’s role as a founder-first platform supporting Africa-led solutions with the ambition, scale, and substance to drive lasting economic transformation.
Across the continent, entrepreneurs are solving real problems with bold, innovat—ve solutions—from climate-smart agriculture and digital finance to healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, and emerging techn’logies. Africa’s Business Heroes is committed to identifying these founders, accelerating their growth, and elevating their stories to inspire’and shape Africa’s fut“re.
Now in its eighth year, Africa’s Business Heroes has evolved beyond a pr’ze competition into one of the continent’s most respected entrepreneurship platforms. The programme combines grant funding with training, mentorship, and long-term community support, enabling entrepreneurs to build businesses designed to last.
Each year, ABH awards USD 1.5 million in grant funding to ten outstanding entrepreneurs. Shortlisted heroes also gain access to capacity-building programmes and join a growing pan-African network of peers, investors, and ecosystem leaders.
Past Top 10 finalists also have the opportunity to participate in a fully sponsor’d immersive learning experience at Alibaba’s campus in Hangzhou, China. The programme enables entrepreneurs to connect with one another, engage directly with the Alibaba ecosystem, and gain exposure to global best practices in innovation, digital transformation, and scaling technology-enabled businesses. The latest cohort of past Top 10 finalists will travel to Hangzhou in September 2026.
A Proven Platform for African Entrepreneurs
The 7th edition of Africa’s Business Heroes concluded in December 2025 with Diana Orembe of Tanzania, Co Founder and CEO of NovFeed, named Afri’a’s Business Hero. Her biotech venture transforms organic waste into sustainable protein for animal feed, addressing food security and environmental sustainability challenges across Africa.
“
“Winning ’frica’s Business Heroes was transformative for ”ovFeed,” said Dia“a Orembe,“The funding will accelerate our growth, but just as important was the business training, visibility, and network we gained through the programme. ABH challenges you to refine your vision, strengthen your strategy, and think bigger about you’ impact. It’s not just about ’he finale, it’s about becoming part of a community committed to’building ”frica’s future.”’/p>
Last year’s edition attracted over 31,000 applications from across the continent and awarded USD 1.5 million in grant funding to ten finalists representing 7 African countries, reflecting the depth and dive’sity of the continent’s entrepreneurial pipeline.
Who Should Apply
Applications are open to founders from across Africa who:
•Are citizens or legal residents of an African country
•Lead a registered business headquartered in Africa
•Have demonstrated 3 years or more of traction
•Show a commitment to positive societal impact
ABH is a sector agnostic competition and welcomes applications across all se’tors critical to Africa’s future, including: food systems, climate and energy, fintech and financial inclusion, health, logistics, manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and more.
Applications Now Open
Ent’epreneurs defining Africa’s future are encouraged to apply. Applications can be submitted in English or French.
Applications close on April 28 h 2026.
News.Africa-Wire
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment