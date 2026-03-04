403
Ooredoo Kuwait Reaffirms Its National Commitment Amid Current Circumstances:
(MENAFN- BPG Group) Kuwait – March 3, 2026
Amid the exceptional circumstances facing the region, and as a reflection of its national role and social responsibility, Ooredoo Kuwait, the leading telecommunications company, has reaffirmed its continued commitment to operating around the clock to ensure uninterrupted telecommunications services, enhance operational readiness, and support national efforts.
The company believes that in times such as these, telecommunications are not merely a service, but a vital lifeline that strengthens security and stability and deepens its responsibility toward the nation and society.
Under its national slogan (We Support and We Stand Together), the company has intensified its efforts to support frontline personnel, in appreciation of their sacrifices and their pivotal role in safeguarding security, stability, and serving the community.
This initiative reflects Ooredoo Kuwait’s longstanding commitment to standing alongside the State and its institutions, mobilizing its technical and human capabilities to serve Kuwait and its people during challenging times.
The company emphasized that ensuring continuity of telecommunications is a national responsibility before it is an operational obligation. It noted that its technical and operational teams remain on full and constant readiness around the clock to guarantee the highest levels of efficiency and preparedness, while maintaining network quality and stability under all conditions.
Ooredoo Kuwait added that telecommunications at this stage represent a fundamental pillar in reassuring citizens and residents, strengthening social cohesion, and facilitating the work of concerned authorities; further reinforcing its responsibility as a national telecommunications partner during this sensitive period.
Initiative to Evacuate Kuwaiti Citizens and Ensure Their Safe Return
In addition to its operational and community efforts, Ooredoo Kuwait took the initiative to contribute to national efforts aimed at evacuating Kuwaiti citizens stranded abroad. The company supported the safe land transportation of citizens from Jeddah to the Kuwaiti border, ensuring their safety and secure return home.
This humanitarian initiative reflects the company’s deep commitment to supporting citizens during emergencies and translates the values of solidarity and national responsibility that it upholds. Ooredoo Kuwait affirmed that the safety of Kuwaiti citizens remains a top priority and that it will spare no effort in mobilizing its capabilities to serve the nation and its people.
Free Roaming Benefits to Support Human Connectivity
In light of the current circumstances, and as part of its social and national commitment, Ooredoo Kuwait has decided to provide free internet and calls to and from Kuwait for its valued customers while they are abroad, effective March 2. This initiative aims to enable customers to check on their families and loved ones without any additional financial burden.
The initiative includes complimentary roaming internet and call benefits for customers outside Kuwait, ensuring they remain connected with their families and enhancing their sense of reassurance and security during these sensitive times. The company reiterated that telecommunications are not a luxury in such circumstances, but a humanitarian and national necessity that guarantees continued connectivity for all.
Ongoing Support for National Efforts
Ooredoo Kuwait also stressed its continued support for relevant authorities, providing all necessary technical and logistical resources to ensure the integration of national efforts. The company confirmed that its advanced infrastructure and network represent a key pillar in supporting business continuity and vital services across the country.
In this context, the CEO of Ooredoo Kuwait, Mr. Abdulaziz Yaqoub Al-Babtain, stated:
“Ensuring the continuity of telecommunications is a national responsibility that we carry on our shoulders as a national telecom partner and as a partner to our customers. Under these circumstances, we are doubling our efforts to ensure everyone remains connected, and we reaffirm our full commitment to supporting the State and frontline personnel by mobilizing our technical and human capabilities to serve Kuwait and its people.”
Al-Babtain added that the company operates under a clear vision that telecommunications during times of crisis constitute a cornerstone of social stability. Standing alongside the nation is a duty that allows no compromise, he emphasized, noting that Ooredoo’s teams work with a unified spirit and around the clock to deliver services with the highest standards of efficiency and reliability.
A Firm Commitment to Kuwait
The company concluded its statement by reaffirming its full confidence in the efforts of the State and its institutions, praising the sacrifices of frontline personnel who continue to perform their duties with dedication and sincerity. It prayed for the protection of Kuwait and its people from all harm, and for the continued blessings of security and safety under the wise leadership of His Highness.
Ooredoo Kuwait renewed its pledge to always remain at the forefront of supporting the nation, emphasizing that its role extends beyond operational responsibilities to encompass a national and humanitarian mission that reflects its corporate values and its commitment to serving the community; ensuring that telecommunications remain a bridge of safety and connection under all circumstances.
