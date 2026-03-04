403
[Galaxy Unpacked 2026] A First Look at the Galaxy S26 Series: Samsung’s Most Intuitive AI Phone Yet
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) On February 25, Samsung Electronics unveiled the Galaxy S26 series at Galaxy Unpacked 2026 in San Francisco.
Marking the third generation of Samsung’s Galaxy AI phone, the Galaxy S26 series combines the most powerful performance in Galaxy S series history with the most intuitive AI experience to date.
Samsung Newsroom got an early hands-on look at the Galaxy S26 series during Galaxy Unpacked 2026.
Design: Sleeker and Lighter Than Ever
The Galaxy S26 series makes a strong first impression with its refined, modern aesthetic, featuring a rounded curvature and cohesive color palette that create a unified design identity across the lineup.
The slimmer, lighter build is equally notable. Galaxy S26 Ultra is 0.3 mm thinner than its predecessor and weighs 214 grams. Its slimmer profile enhances portability while maintaining a secure, comfortable grip.
Display: Privacy From Every Angle
Debuting on Galaxy S26 Ultra, Privacy Display limits side-angle viewing without the need for a separate screen protector. The display remains clear from the front while restricting visibility from the sides to help shield on-screen content from nearby onlookers.
Users can also assign the Privacy Display to the side button’s double-press function for greater convenience. Even when viewed from the side, content stays concealed — making it especially useful on crowded public transportation or in elevators.
Galaxy AI: Intuitive AI for Everyone
Galaxy AI stands out on the Galaxy S26 series, combining enhanced contextual awareness with proactive suggestions to simplify everyday tasks.
The new Now Nudge feature reduces app switching by surfacing relevant information in context. When a friend asks about evening plans on messaging apps, Galaxy AI checks the calendar, detects conflicts and displays a tailored “Nudge” pop-up.
A fan favorite since its debut on the Galaxy S24 series, Circle to Search has evolved to support multi-element searches. Circling a celebrity’s outfit, for example, generates curated pieces to recreate the look.
The Galaxy S26 series further expands its AI ecosystem with Bixby, Gemini and Perplexity. For example, users can use natural language commands to adjust settings, allowing them to effortlessly control their device even without knowing exact setting names or specific commands. Saying “My eyes feel tired,” for instance, prompts Bixby to suggest activating Eye comfort shield — eliminating the need to navigate complex menus. Together, these agents understand user intent and context to streamline daily routines, reducing steps and delivering a more seamless, efficient mobile experience.
Camera: Pro-Level Capture, Powered by AI
The Galaxy S26 series marks another leap in mobile photography. Powered by advanced AI, the device enables effortless capture and editing of high-quality content — no expertise required.
Galaxy S26 Ultra features a 200-megapixel (MP) wide-angle camera and a 50 MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and 10x optical-quality zoom, complemented by a wider aperture for enhanced low-light clarity. With upgraded Nightography, even a recreated San Francisco nightscape inside the exhibition hall appeared vivid and detailed despite dim surroundings. The AI ISP (Image Signal Processor), previously used in the rear camera, also extends to the front camera, capturing fine details — from individual hair strands to eyebrows — while preserving natural skin tones.
Beyond capture, the Galaxy S26 series expands creative possibilities. Powered by Galaxy AI, it provides an intuitive environment that turns ideas into finished results in moments.
The upgraded Photo Assist goes further — removing unwanted objects and naturally adding new elements. When prompted to restore a cake with a bite taken out, AI seamlessly reconstructs it as if untouched. The feature can also transform day into night or adjust wardrobe details to match the mood, enabling faster, more effortless editing.
With Creative Studio, edited photos can be turned into polished content. Users can simply type a prompt — such as “Please draw me a dog” — to generate a context-based sticker set, ready for use in messages or when editing photos. The feature also supports invitations, profile cards and wallpapers, expanding everyday creative possibilities in the future.
Starting with the Galaxy S24 series, the Galaxy S series has ushered in a new era of AI phones. With the Galaxy S26 series, Samsung introduces its third-generation AI phone — delivering personalized experiences that go beyond intent recognition. Featuring the most powerful performance and the most intuitive Galaxy AI to date, the Galaxy S26 series opens a new chapter in mobile innovation.
