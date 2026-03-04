403
US Identifies Four Service Members Killed in Kuwait Drone Strike
(MENAFN) The US Department of Defense on Tuesday released the names of four of the six American service members who lost their lives in an Iranian drone attack on a command facility in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait. The strike was carried out as part of Tehran’s response to the joint US-Israeli military campaign that began over the weekend.
According to an official statement, the attack took place Sunday while the personnel were assisting in "Operation Epic Fury," the coordinated US-Israeli offensive targeting Iran.
The fallen troops were identified as Capt. Cody Khork, 35, from Lakeland, Florida; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39, from White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42, from Bellevue, Nebraska; and Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, from Des Moines, Iowa.
"We honor our fallen Heroes, who served fearlessly and selflessly in defense of our nation. Their sacrifice, and the sacrifices of their families, will never be forgotten," Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, chief of the Army Reserve and commanding general of US Army Reserve Command, said in a statement.
The deadly incident comes amid rapidly intensifying tensions across the Middle East following the large-scale US and Israeli strikes on Iran that began Saturday. Those operations reportedly resulted in nearly 800 deaths, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several senior military officials.
Tehran has since retaliated with drone and missile attacks aimed at Israel and at Gulf nations hosting American military facilities.
In a recent video address, US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Gen. Brad Cooper stated that more than 50,000 US troops, alongside 200 fighter jets and two aircraft carriers, are engaged in "Operation Epic Fury." He added that American and Israeli forces have targeted close to 2,000 sites using over 2,000 munitions, while Iran has responded by launching more than 500 ballistic missiles and over 2,000 drones.
