Eften United Property Fund 2025 Audited Annual Report
In 2025 the EfTEN United Property Fund earned 3.79 million euros in revenue (1.82 million euros in 2024) and the largest annual net profit in history of 3.57 million euros (1.62 million euros in 2024).
The EfTEN United Property Fund 2025 audited report is attached to the notice and can be found on the fund's website:
Kristjan Tamla
Managing Director
Phone 655 9515
E-mail: ...
Attachments
-
EfTEN United Property Fund 2025ESEF
EfTEN United Property Fund_ENG
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment