Eften United Property Fund 2025 Audited Annual Report


2026-03-04 01:16:01
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Management Board of the EfTEN Capital AS approved the audited financial results of the EfTEN United Property Fund for 2025. In the audited report, the fund's financial results have not changed compared to the preliminary financial results published on February 2, 2026.

In 2025 the EfTEN United Property Fund earned 3.79 million euros in revenue (1.82 million euros in 2024) and the largest annual net profit in history of 3.57 million euros (1.62 million euros in 2024).

The EfTEN United Property Fund 2025 audited report is attached to the notice and can be found on the fund's website:


