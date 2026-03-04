Russian Army Loses Another 980 Soldiers And 32 Artillery Systems In War Against Ukraine
The Russian army also lost 11,723 (+5) tanks, 24,135 (+4) armored combat vehicles, 37,874 (+32) artillery systems, 1,667 (+2) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,319 (+0) air defense systems, aircraft – 435 (+0), helicopters – 348 (+0), tactical-level UAVs – 156,431 (+1,733), cruise missiles – 4,384 (+0), ships/boats – 30 (+0), submarines – 2 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 81,224 (+232), special equipment – 4,078 (+2).Read also: War update: 123 clashes along front line, Pokrovsk, Huliaipole sectors hottest areas
The data is being clarified.
As reported by Ukrinform, on March 3, as of 22:00, there were 123 combat clashes with Russian troops on the front li e.
