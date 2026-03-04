403
Stanley 1913 Nabs Access Communications For Singapore And Malaysia
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE - Access Communications has been appointed as the public relations agency for Stanley 1913 in Singapore and Malaysia for 2026, marking an new chapter for the lifestyle brand as it continues to grow its community across the region. The remint will be for six months till July 2026.
The remit is for Access Communications to refresh and elevate Stanley's presence in Singapore and Malaysia, positioning the brand as a trusted companion in everyday life, a spokesperson from Access Communications said in an exclusive conversation with PRovoke Media.
Through this partnership, Access Communications will lead strategic storytelling and regional communications to strengthen Stanley's presence in Singapore and Malaysia. The focus will be on building meaningful brand moments, fostering community engagement, and amplifying conversations around modern lifestyle, thoughtful design and sustainability.
The agency will also provide PR counsel aligned with brand objectives and local market dynamics, including messaging guidance, timing, opportunities and collaborations. Additionally, it will be responsible for the development and adaptation of key PR materials, including press releases, product factsheets, media invitations and pitch angles as well as proactive media and organic KOL engagement through pitching, liaison, interview facilitation, press release dissemination and sustained relationship management
“We're delighted to work with Access Communications as we continue building the Stanley 1913 community in Singapore and Malaysia. Together, we aim to create meaningful everyday moments that bring people closer to the brand and to one another," said a spokesperson for Stanley 1913 Singapore and Malaysia.
