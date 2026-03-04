FIR Lodged Against Srinagar MP, Ex-Mayor For 'Circulating False Content' After Khamenei's Death In US-Israel Attacks

MENAFN - Live Mint) Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered cases against Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and another person for allegedly spreading distorted narratives using digital platforms to cause public unrest and societal disharmony, according to an official statement.

The police said that, acting on credible inputs about the circulation of "false, fabricated and misleading content" on digital and social media platforms, allegedly with an intent to create fear, disturb public order, and incite unlawful activities, cases were registered against Mehdi and former Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu, news agency PTI reported.

"The content in question, prima facie, reflects the dissemination of distorted narratives and unverified information capable of causing public unrest and societal disharmony. Such deliberate attempts to spread misinformation pose a serious threat to peace, security, and overall stability," the statement said.

The cases have been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and investigations have been initiated.

The statement reiterated the Srinagar police's firm commitment to maintaining public peace and law and order, and advised citizens to verify information through official and credible sources before sharing content online. It asked people to refrain from circulating unverified material that may disturb communal harmony or public order.

"Further legal action shall follow as warranted under law," the statement added.

The action came after the National Conference (NC) Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, claimed his security detail had been downgraded and asserted that "such foolish acts" would not stop him from calling out the "atrocities against people".

Mehdi said that as a citizen of this country, he will exercise his rights "to stand up against your atrocities, violation of laws, freedom and democracy given to us by the constitution, to the last drop of my blood".

"Some fools in Jammu and Kashmir Police and administration think that by withdrawing/downgrading my security detail and suspending my Facebook account will stop me from calling out their atrocities. It is laughable!" the NC leader said on X.

"My father was martyred standing for his people. That's what fascinates me. That's my course," he said.

Former mayor of Srinagar city, Junaid Azim Mattu, also claimed his security was withdrawn for his statements on Iran and the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the joint US-Israel attack.

"For my statements on Iran and Ayatullah Syed Ali Khamenei's martyrdom and for speaking against the BJP-led government's moral abdication and deafening silence on the issue of the illegitimate barbaric onslaught on Iran by the US and Israel -- my security has just been effectively withdrawn with immediate effect. A measure aimed to silence me," Mattu said on X.

Sharp attack on PM Modi

Mehdi on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly ignoring Iran while engaging with Gulf monarchies hosting American military bases during the ongoing military escalation in West Asia.

Mehdi lamented that while the efforts by PM Modi were being made to reach out to“kings and princesses in the region” - countries that house American bases - there had been no meaningful engagement with Iran following recent attacks by the US and Israel, which also led to the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

“He is tirelessly talking to kings and princesses in the region whose pieces of soulless luxuries have received some minor scratches,” the MP said, in an apparent reference to diplomatic outreach to Gulf nations after PM Narendra Modi discussed the evolving situation with leaders of Oman, Kuwait and Qatar.

