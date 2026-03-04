“Prepare For Jesus” Trump's US Commanders Spark Outrage With Armageddon Prophecy In Iran War Briefing

The Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF) says it has received 110 complaints from service members since the war with Iran began on Saturday, spanning more than 40 units across 30 military sites.

One non-commissioned officer reported that their commander claimed Donald Trump was“anointed by Jesus to light the signal fire in Iran to cause Armageddon and mark his return to Earth.” The commander allegedly urged troops to see the conflict as part of“God's divine plan,” citing passages from the Book of Revelation.

Troops Voice Concerns

The NCO, writing on behalf of 15 others including Christians, a Muslim, and a Jew, said such remarks undermine morale and violate their oath to the Constitution. The group is currently on ready-support status outside the Iran theater.

A White House official denied that military orders were being issued based on scripture, stating the war's aims are to destroy Iran's missiles, munitions industry, and navy.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a born-again Christian, holds monthly prayer meetings at the Pentagon and attends Bible study at the White House. Trump's spiritual adviser Paula White has long urged Christians to support Israel, while Pastor John Hagee told his congregation the Iran war signals the end times.

Operation Midnight Hammer was launched five days after initial strikes, killing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and plunging the region into crisis. Iran has since targeted US embassies, bases, Israel, and Arab allies with missiles and drones. Trump initially said the war would last four to five weeks but has warned it could continue“far longer.”